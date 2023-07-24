Is Travis Scott’s skin coming back to Fortnite? Fans call for return with new album

Travis Scott’s skin has become one of the rarest Fortnite cosmetic items, especially after being withdrawn due to controversy. However, after nearly two years, fans are requesting the skin’s return to the game in anticipation of the upcoming album Utopia. Here’s what we currently know about the return of the cosmetic to Fortnite.

The popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite, has made significant strides in the gaming industry by incorporating a wide range of pop culture icons and collaborations.

This also includes Travis Scott, a world-famous producer and rapper. The “Astronomical” live event, a concert in-game held by Travis Scott from April 23-25, 2020, was the highlight of their collaboration. During the event, players could also purchase the Travis Scott outfit in the Fortnite Item Shop.

But Epic Games chose to vault the skin due to controversies surrounding the musician and a tragic event at one of his concerts. As a result, the skin hasn’t been available in the Fortnite Item Shop since and fans are demanding Travis’s skin to return in light of his new album Utopia.

Twitter / Epic Games There are several speculations on Twitter hinting towards the return of the skin.

Fortnite players call for Travis Scott skin to return ahead of Utopia release

Players have apparently been tweeting about the potential return of the Travis Scott cosmetic set to the Fortnite Item Shop. Despite rumors to the contrary, the skin has not been officially confirmed to return to the game by either party.

However, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that it will return before the release of his new album, Utopia. On his official Twitter account, the musician announced the album’s release date which is now July 28, 2023.

One such fan who missed out on the skin when it came out initially said, “Let’s go I could finally buy Travis Scott, but I already have Astro Jack”. Another who claims the rumors to be fake replied, “The whole community is overdosing on Travis Scott cope. It’s not coming back”.

Cactus Jack Travis Scott’s next album Utopia is confirmed to release on July 28.

A third commented, “There’s a lot of things backing up the return on the 28th including this tweet that Tim Sweeney liked about Travis Scott”. To conclude the argument, a fourth tweeted, “Anyone who knows Travis and his Cactus Jack brand knows he likes to keep his stuff exclusive and he only drops things once”.

Players shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet that his skin will be making a comeback. They should take the rumors with a pinch of salt, and in case it turns out to be true, however, the next major Fortnite update on July 25 could add Travis Scott’s skin game files to the Item Shop.