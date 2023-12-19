Fortnite Rocket Racing players feel “dumb” for missing useful feature

Fortnite Rocket Racing players are embarrassed after they miss out on a useful game feature during their playthrough. Here’s what the feature is and how players reacted afterward.

Now that Fortnite has branched out from its original Battle Royale mode to include survival, racing, and music games, the ecosystem is expanding in Chapter 5. Every week, more and more users join the community to enjoy the three new games – LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival – just as Epic Games had envisioned.

Players of Psyonix’s Rocket League moved on to Rocket Racing, which offers exciting tracks to race on with their garage vehicles, while LEGO Fortnite and Festival modes have a certain type of fan base.

There has been a lot of player backlash against Rocket Racing’s ranked races, with many pointing fingers at the game’s mechanics for the intense competition that often ensues. On the contrary, players are feeling dumb for missing out on a feature that might help them win races, even though Epic made sure that everyone had an equal advantage.

Fortnite Rocket Racing players embarrassed for missing Manual Reset feature

Players in Rocket Racing frequently encounter problems such as crashing into the sidelines or their opponents or getting spun around in the wrong direction, which causes them to fall behind. Now one of those gamers has brought attention to a vital feature that allows players to reset their car’s position manually.

An X user named Hecktrope showed the community in a video how to manually reset your car’s position on the track by assigning a key bind to that function in the settings menu. You may modify your Fortnite keyboard or controller’s keybindings in the game’s settings menu for the same.

To manually reset, use the down D-pad button on the controller or the F key on the keyboard. By holding down the designated buttons, you may manually reset the position of your car and be back on the track in no time.

Playing without this seemingly essential element has left players feeling dumb. One such player said, “There is no f*****g way there’s a reset button.” Another chimed in, “This really helps if you get stuck in a spin-out.”

While the issue of collisions has been a pressing matter for the community, Epic has now released a patch that eases those in Rocket Racing.