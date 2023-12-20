Fortnite players slam Epic over absurd Festival instrument prices: “Really testing the limits”

Fortnite players are slamming Epic Games for the absurdly high prices of in-game Festival instruments. Players say Epic is “really testing the limits” and has them in a rage over ridiculous prices.

Fortnite’s ecosystem is thriving, as evidenced by the growth of UEFN experiences, new Battle Royale mode features with Chapter 5, and the introduction of three new game modes – LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Festival.

Beyond the conventional Battle Royale mode, LEGO Fortnite has garnered significant attention from players, surpassing the peak player count that Season OG established a month ago. Nevertheless, a substantial portion of the Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival player bases support the game by purchasing cosmetic items tied to those modes other than skins.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For instance, Fortnite Festival participants can purchase cosmetic items from the Item Shop that resemble the instruments they use in the game. On the other hand, they are criticizing Epic for setting the selling price of instruments excessively high, now that the TMNT collab has hit the game.

Fortnite players slam Epic for high prices of TMNT x Festival Instruments

Fortnite Festival players are now taking to social media to voice their rage towards the high prices of instruments in the Item Shop. According to players, the 1,500 V-Bucks price tag of the newly released TMNT-themed instruments is nearly equal to an actual skin in the Item Shop priced at 1,600 V-Bucks.

Article continues after ad

The Reddit user who started the discussion said, “Epic is really testing the limits on what sort of price gouging they can get away with.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Additionally, some players have slammed Epic for what they perceive as excessive pricing for cosmetic items in the game’s secondary modes, in contrast to the fairer rates for the primary Battle Royale skins. They argue that players should receive these instruments for free with the purchase of a skin from the same collaboration or style since they spend so little time in Festival and Rocket Racing.

Article continues after ad

One such player said, “This entire chapter is just a massive cash grab at this point.” Another chimed in, “The fact that they thought people are gonna pay 4k V-Bucks for a car skin is crazy. Instruments too, I would pay like 500 V-Bucks max.”

Article continues after ad

A third user settled the argument by commenting, ” Honestly I don’t see why they can’t just be in a bundle for like 2000 V- Bucks. Paying $60 for some f*****g instruments is actually ridiculous. That’s worse than Valorant and Overwatch pricing combined.”

Article continues after ad

In a similar style, players had earlier voiced their concern about the high prices of Rocket Racing cars, although Epic later dropped those prices.