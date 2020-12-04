How to get God of War Kratos skin in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

One of the faces of PlayStation has arrived in Fortnite Season 5 as the God of War himself now has his very own skin. Here’s how you can grab the new Kratos reward for yourself.

Seemingly out of nowhere, some of the biggest leaks in Fortnite history appeared online over the past few days. Both Sony and Microsoft are getting their own items in Epic’s popular battle royale title. While Master Chief will seemingly be available soon, Kratos is the standout for now.

After a critically-acclaimed revamp of the franchise in 2018, the PlayStation nation is anxiously awaiting any new information surrounding the 2021 follow-up. Before we get there, however, there are a few new goodies to hold the community over in Fortnite.

You can now drop into Fortnite’s Season 5 update with everyone’s favorite dad. Not only that, but you can even wield his Leviathan Axe in battle, along with a few other iconic items. Here’s how you can grab them all.

Kratos bundle now available in Fortnite

“The best hunters across all realities,” you say? We might know a guy. 🪓 Kratos arrives in Fortnite with Guardian Shield Glider, Mimir Back Bling, and Leviathan Axe Pickaxe: https://t.co/cKF8pDJLDl pic.twitter.com/ZNX4H6MzEd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 4, 2020

As the first iconic character in a new ‘Gaming Legends’ series in Fortnite, Kratos is making a huge impact. The Oathbreaker set contains more than just his standard skin. You’ll also be able to use the Leviathan Axe to chop down materials, drop into battle with the Guardian Shield Glider, and bring Mimir with you as Back Bling.

Two subtle rewards are also crammed into the set as well. Just wielding the all-powerful Axe gives you access to an exclusive emote in-game. Additionally, for those on PlayStation 5, there’s another full skin to unlock.

Just by playing a single game with the standard Kratos skin, you’ll unlock an Armored Kratos Style cosmetic fit with stunning golden armor.

All of these new rewards are available to purchase in the Item Shop. A full bundle is available, priced at 2200 V-Bucks. Though you can also buy a few individual items. Kratos alone will run you 1,500 V-Bucks. The Axe is up for grabs at 1,000 V-Bucks. While the Glider is also available as a separate piece for 800 V-Bucks.

Season 5 has only just kicked off in Fortnite. Yet we’ve already got both Star Wars and now God of War characters running around the map. It’s only a matter of time before the next major crossover.

We already know Master Chief is on the way thanks to some early leaks. But the door is now wide open for future additions.