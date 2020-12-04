 How to get God of War Kratos skin in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto
How to get God of War Kratos skin in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 4/Dec/2020 0:45

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 5

One of the faces of PlayStation has arrived in Fortnite Season 5 as the God of War himself now has his very own skin. Here’s how you can grab the new Kratos reward for yourself.

Seemingly out of nowhere, some of the biggest leaks in Fortnite history appeared online over the past few days. Both Sony and Microsoft are getting their own items in Epic’s popular battle royale title. While Master Chief will seemingly be available soon, Kratos is the standout for now.

After a critically-acclaimed revamp of the franchise in 2018, the PlayStation nation is anxiously awaiting any new information surrounding the 2021 follow-up. Before we get there, however, there are a few new goodies to hold the community over in Fortnite.

You can now drop into Fortnite’s Season 5 update with everyone’s favorite dad. Not only that, but you can even wield his Leviathan Axe in battle, along with a few other iconic items. Here’s how you can grab them all.

Kratos bundle now available in Fortnite

As the first iconic character in a new ‘Gaming Legends’ series in Fortnite, Kratos is making a huge impact. The Oathbreaker set contains more than just his standard skin. You’ll also be able to use the Leviathan Axe to chop down materials, drop into battle with the Guardian Shield Glider, and bring Mimir with you as Back Bling.

Two subtle rewards are also crammed into the set as well. Just wielding the all-powerful Axe gives you access to an exclusive emote in-game. Additionally, for those on PlayStation 5, there’s another full skin to unlock.

Just by playing a single game with the standard Kratos skin, you’ll unlock an Armored Kratos Style cosmetic fit with stunning golden armor.

All of these new rewards are available to purchase in the Item Shop. A full bundle is available, priced at 2200 V-Bucks. Though you can also buy a few individual items. Kratos alone will run you 1,500 V-Bucks. The Axe is up for grabs at 1,000 V-Bucks. While the Glider is also available as a separate piece for 800 V-Bucks.

The God of War franchise has well and truly made its mark on Fortnite.

Season 5 has only just kicked off in Fortnite. Yet we’ve already got both Star Wars and now God of War characters running around the map. It’s only a matter of time before the next major crossover.

We already know Master Chief is on the way thanks to some early leaks. But the door is now wide open for future additions.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.