Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map changes and new locations

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Myths and Mortals is finally here and there are some huge changes to the map, including 4 new POI locations and Midas has even returned. Here is everything you need to know about this season’s Island.

Every new Fortnite season brings a wealth of new map changes and locations for players to explore. Chapter 5 started a whole new beginning with a complete overhaul of the map in its first season and now Epic Games is shaking up the Island once again for Season 2.

Chapter 5 Season 2 Myths and Mortals has added 4 brand-new legendary POI locations, which are all home to different Greek gods. These include Mount Olympus, Grim Gate, The Underworld, and Brawler’s Battleground.

Epic has since released their 29.01 Fortnite update, which serves as the first major content update for Chapter 5 Season 2 bring even more changes to the Island. It has brought back fan-favorite Midas to the map as an NPC, along with a makeover of his Marigold yacht and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 2 map and its new POI locations.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 new map

Dexerto/Epic Games The new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

You will be able to spot minor changes on the Fortnite map since it’s the same Chapter 5 island as the previous season.

Formerly having a larger snowy region which is now reduced to the northeast side of the map, to introducing four new POIs that feature unique Greek-themed buildings and lakes, there’s a lot for you to explore in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 new POIs

Here’s all the new Chapter 5 Season 2 POI locations:

Mount Olympus

Grim Gate

The Underworld

Brawler’s Battleground

Mount Olympus

Epic Games

Mount Olympus is set to be a key POI location on this Season’s map. As Epic stated: “You can’t have Olympus without Mount Olympus.” It is the home of the Greek god Zeus and features a noticeably large grand monument that graces the mountains behind as it watches down on players.

Grim Gate

Epic Games

Before you can get to The Underworld, you will need to get past Grim Gate by crossing its river. This is home to the three-headed guard dog Cerberus and is located on the west of the Island.

The Underworld

Epic Games

Once you make it past the hounds you will reach the home of Hades, otherwise known as The Underworld. It has various flowing green streams, which constrast against the dry terrain.

Brawler’s Battleground

Finally, Brawler’s Battleground rounds out the 4 new POI locations and is home to the god of war, Ares. Here you can take him up on his challenge as he welcomes a battle. It is located directly south of the Mount Olympus POI towards the bottom right of the Island.

Epic Games

With the 29.01 update, Midas has returned to the Island and can now be found as an NPC wandering around his Marigold yacht. The boat has had a Midas makeover, which features his own statue at the center of the main lobby, the vault is now open and there is now a Service Station for you to use.

Epic Games / Fortnite.GG You can find the Midas NPC and his Marigold Yacht directly west at the edge of the Island.

More Midas’ Service Stations and Vending Machines are spread out across the Island and randomly spawn, which give unique benefits if you’re lucky to find them. Finally, if you head to The Underworld POI, you will notice his prison cell has been broken open.

