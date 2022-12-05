What are Hot Spots in Fortnite? Gold locations explained

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Hot Spots are a brand new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They’re indicated by gold location names on the map, but what do they mean? Let’s find out.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced loads of new features to the game, but one of the most useful is Hot Spots, which give you a chance to get some high-rarity weapons at the start of a match.

There’s also a challenge this season that requires you to land at a Hot Spot, so there will probably be quite a few players wondering how to complete it, especially as there’s no clear explanation in the game.

Article continues after ad

Below you’ll find answers to all your questions, including how to land at a Hot Spot in Fortnite and how to get those rare weapons.

Epic Games

What are Hot Spots in Fortnite?

Hot Spots are special locations that are chosen at random at the start of each Fortnite match. If you visit one of these locations, there will be flying drones that carry high-rarity weapons inside of them.

You can shoot these flying drones out of the sky and stock up on some powerful weapons and healing items when they hit the ground, which will give you a head-start against the competition.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to land at Hot Spots in Fortnite

Hot Spots are indicated by gold location names on the Fortnite map, so it’s a good idea to check the map while you’re still inside the Battle Bus and mark the perfect Hot Spot to land at.

Article continues after ad

It’s likely that these Hot Spots will be filled with other players trying to get their hands on high-rarity weapons just like you, so keep an eye out for danger.

That’s everything you need to know about Hot Spots! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best Deathrun map codes | How to win Fortnite | Best weapons in Fortnite ranked