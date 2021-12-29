Is Fortnite down? Online server status, maintenance and downtime monitoring

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for long enough, you’ll know that the massively popular game requires regular updates, patches, and downtime in order to keep it running smoothly on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and all other platforms. In this post, you can monitor the server status 24 hours a day.

The free-to-play battle royale version of Fortnite is enjoyed by millions of players around the world every day and, as mentioned, updated on a regular basis. Every week the developers release at least one major patch or content update.

While scheduled maintenance and downtime like this are usually known well in advance, unscheduled downtime, server crashes, urgent hotfixes, and more can cause the Epic Games title to stop working unexpectedly.

Luckily for us, and you, we are able to monitor all aspects of the game via the developer’s status page and plugin, which provides live information on all Fortnite services and tracks any reported or past issues.

Is Fortnite down right now?

Fortnite has experienced a widespread outage on December 29, 2021. This interruption is preventing players from both logging into the game and connecting to the matchmaking servers.

Epic are aware of the problem and has already started their investigation into what might have caused it.

We're investigating an outage across several Fortnite services including logins and matchmaking. We'll provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/iZ9lGYUTi6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 27, 2020

If you’re having any issues playing Fortnite Battle Royale today, you check below and see if there are any reported or ongoing incidents:

Fortnite Server Status

As you’ve probably deduced already, if the service is labeled as ‘Operational’ in green text, it should mean that there are no issues that can be affecting your experience in-game. If you’re still having problems, they are likely being caused by something on your end rather than Fortnite’s.

When an issue is flagged, or downtime begins, it will be noted and highlighted. You can click on the plus symbol next to ‘Fortnite’ if you want more information about any specific service like parties, voice chat, stats, and more.

Article last updated on December 29, 2021, at 2:51 PM (EST).