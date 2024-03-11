How to get Wings of Icarus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

If you’re wondering how to get the Wings of Icarus item in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, then here’s everything you need to know about where to find and how to use the godly weapon.

Fortnite has finally launched Chapter 5 Season 2 with its Myths and Mortals theme that centers around gods from Greek Mythology.

Epic’s new season update has unleashed various mythological additions to Fortnite as the Battle Royale gets shaken up once again. This includes a new map with four new POI locations home to different Greek gods, a Battle Pass, skins, cosmetics, quests, weapons, and more.

One of the most exciting additions is the introduction of two powers, which you can receive and use as a weapon against your enemies. These are the Thunderbolt of Zeus and the Wings of Icarus, which both have proved tricky to get your hands on.

So, here’s how you can find, get, and use the Wings of Icarus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to get Wings of Icarus in Fortnite

In order to get the Wings of Icarus epic item in Fortnite, you would need to find them as floor loot, in chests, or even dropped from opponents around the Battle Royale map.

You can then just pick them up and select it in your inventory to have it equipped and ready to use.

Epic Games The Wings of Icarus will allow players to fly across the Battle Royale map.

How to use Wings of Icarus in Fortnite

You can use the Wings of Icarus in Fortnite by selecting the epic item in your inventory and then actioning your fire button to fly up into the sky.

You will then be able to glide in the air and control your wings as if they are a glider. But, they have a 300 charge limit and once you have used up all your charge then you will not be able to use them anymore.

Here is all the actions you can perform when using the Wings of Icarus in Fortnite:

Boost (Left-Click/Left-Shift/L3/R2) – Fly faster by using increased amounts of your charge

(Left-Click/Left-Shift/L3/R2) – Fly faster by using increased amounts of your charge Dive Bomb (Space/X/A) – Crash land into opponents to cause damage on impact

(Space/X/A) – Crash land into opponents to cause damage on impact Dodge Left (Q/L1) – Fastly spin to your left to dodge incoming attacks

(Q/L1) – Fastly spin to your left to dodge incoming attacks Dodge Right (R/R1) – Fastly spin to your right to dodge incoming attacks

This traversal item from the god Icarus will also let you easily be able to travel around the map much easier. This makes for fast rotations between different positions and POI locations across the Island.

You can also use it for a quick getaway if you run into too much trouble, just be careful to get shot out of the skies as if the wings become damaged, you will fall to the ground and be eliminated.

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 guides:

