How to get Shield Bubble Jr. in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite update 29.01 sees the introduction of the Shield Bubble Jr., a portable version of the classic item. Here’s everything you need to know about the in-game item.

Fortnite’s first major content update post the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, patch 29.01 sees plenty of new and returning items to keep players entertained.

Headlined by Midas’ return, players can find the Drum Gun, the new Chains of Hades, and even a few Golden Chickens scattered across the fields. However, a new item enters the fold: the Shield Bubble Jr.

Here’s how you can find the Shield Bubble Jr. in the game.

Epic Games Shield Bubble Jr. is the latest utility item to help you in Fortnite matches.

How to get Shield Bubble Jr. in Fortnite

Like most items in the game, you can find the Shield Bubble Jr. amongst Fortnite’s common loot pool either in chests, supply drops, or on the ground.

You can also purchase the item from an NPC or supply drones to equip it in your inventory.

How to use the Shield Bubble Jr. item

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the Shield Bubble Jr. is a smaller version of the Shield Bubble item. To use it, simply equip it and throw it down, which deploys a shield that counters projectiles and explosives for 30 seconds.

Bear in mind that players can run through the bubble and destroy its emitter, so it’s not a counter to everything. Although it can withstand those Thunderbolts of Zeus if you see someone hurling them towards you.

