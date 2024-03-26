How to get Banana of The Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Want to get your hands on a godly Banana consumable in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2? Here’s how you can get Banana of the Gods.

Fortnite update 29.10 has arrived, bringing loads of content to the Chapter 5 Season 2 island. The patch adds new super styles to current Battle Pass skins, unlocks the Hand Cannon, and introduces loopers to a completely new mythic item.

The latest mythic item in the game is the Banana of the Gods consumable, which fits in with the Myths and Mortals theme, as Greek Mythology Gods appear on the map this season. While the game offers a variety of consumable goods, the mythic Banana is by far the most potent.

If you’re wondering where you can get Banana of the Gods in the current Fortnite season, we have you covered.

Epic Games Banana of the Gods consumable grants players full health and special abilities.

Where to find Banana of the Gods in Fortnite

Banana of the Gods may be found in loot chests, Underworld or Olympus chests, and supply drops in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Furthermore, the consumable can be discovered as floor loot in four new POIs: Grim Gate, The Underworld, Mount Olympus, and Brawler’s Battleground. When you claim the glowing golden banana and store it in your inventory, you will be able to use it.

You can also store it in stacks in a single inventory slot. To use Banana of the Gods, simply press the fire button, and it will begin healing you. When consumed, you move faster, jump higher, and gain 3 HP every second over the next 20 seconds, until your health bar reaches 100.

It provides similar abilities to the Aspect of Speed, which players can obtain by defeating Zeus. You can also consume the item while on the move, whether escaping the storm circle or engaging in combat.

