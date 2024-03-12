All Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

If you’re wondering where to find Scrying Pools in Fortnite, then here is every location for them on the Battle Royale map and how you can use them in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite has finally launched Chapter 5 Season 2 with its Myths and Mortals theme that centers around gods from Greek Mythology.

This season’s update has brought along a wealth of new godly additions. This includes Greek gods in the form of NPCs and skins, the Battle Pass, weapons, quests, and much more.

In particular, some of the new quests that proved tricky are certain Snapshot Quests that involve players having to find and use Scrying Pools to speak with the Oracle and various gods.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games The Underworld POI location is newly added in Chapter 5 Season 2.

You will need to use a Scrying Pool four times to complete each related Oracle Snapshot Quest. Upon completion of each of these quests, you will then earn 5,000 XP as your reward and unlock the next quest.

Article continues after ad

So, here are all the locations of the Scrying Pools and how you can use them in Fortnite.

All Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite

There are four different Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite across this season’s Battle Royale Island. All of these exact locations can be shown on the Island map below.

Epic Games / Dexerto

Here are all four Scrying Pool locations in Fortnite:

At Mount Olympus on the eastern side next to the lake.

on the eastern side next to the lake. Northwest of Reckless Railways on top of a small hill.

on top of a small hill. Southwest of Pleasant Piazza next to the large water pond.

next to the large water pond. Far west of The Underworld right on the edge of the Island.

If you are trying to complete one of the Snapshot Quests, then we would recommend landing at the Scrying Pool located just west of The Underworld. This one is far away from any danger, while still having enough loot and even a vehicle around it to get straight back into the action.

Article continues after ad

How to use Scrying Pools in Fortnite

In order to use Scrying Pools, you will need to first activate a Snapshot Quest and then walk up to them and press your interact button when prompted.

Epic Games / Dexerto You can find and interact with the Scrying Pool located at Mount Olympus.

Once you interact with the pool, the Oracle or one of the gods will start speaking to you to further progress the Myths and Mortals storyline in Season 2. This will complete that particular Story Quest and you will receive the 5,000 XP reward for each.

Article continues after ad

You can walk up to each Scrying Pool and interact with them without having a Snapshot quest active, but if you do, you will receive the message: “I am still scrying your fate. Check back later.”

Article continues after ad

With these only being the first Snapshot Quests for this season, there are more involving these Scrying Pools that are bound to follow as the Season and its lore progresses further.

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 guides:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Patch Notes | How to get Victory Umbrella | Map Changes and new locations | Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | Chapter 5 Season 2 end date | How to get Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite Server Status | How to defeat bosses | All Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 2 | All NPC Characters | Best weapons tier list | Best landing spots | How to get Medallions

Article continues after ad