All Weapon Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Weapon Mod Bench are the latest stations added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 to customize your weapons. Here’s where to you can find them easily on the new map.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brings a plethora of new content to the game as well as a brand-new island for players to explore. Whether it’s the newly added train that roams around the map or three new upcoming game modes, players have plenty to sink their teeth into.

Article continues after ad

However, the most thrilling addition this time around are Weapon mods that allow players to customize their loadout during a Battle Royale match, similar to games like Apex Legends. Now players can add or change attachments to their weapons during an ongoing Fortnite match and climb their way to Victory Royale.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Weapon Mods are the most thrilling addition this season.

To use this feature, you need to come by a Weapon Mod Bench which is a worthy replacement to an Upgrade Bench. While there’s still confusion among players as to where they can find one, we’ve got you covered with all the Weapon Mod Bench locations in Chapter 5 Season 1 right here.

Article continues after ad

What is a Weapon Mod Bench in Fortnite

A Weapon Mod Bench is a new station in Fortnite located across the Chapter 5 Season 1 map, similar to Upgrade Benches or Crafting Stations in past seasons of the game. These are used to add upto four attachments to your weapons to enhance its capabilities.

Epic Games You can buy mods using gold bars in Fortnite.

Players can visit them to change their weapon’s Optic, Barrel, Underbarrel and Magazine during a Battle Royale match. However, for every change, you’ll need to spend gold bars at a Mod Bench.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although if you’re running out of bars, you can still steal one of the modded weapons displayed on the Display Case above the Mod Bench for free.

All Weapon Mod Bench locations

Weapon Mod Benches are located at five different POIs around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map. They are – Lavish Lair, Grand Glacier, Reckless Railways, Fencing Fields, and Snooty Steppes. You can only find these benches inside vaults located in all of the above POIs.

Epic Games All Weapon Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5.

However, you need to defeat the boss roaming in these locations and grab a Society Medallion to open that POI’s vault. Once you have it open, you’ll be easily able to spot a Weapon Mod Bench inside to customize your weapon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Weapon Mod Bench locations in Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad