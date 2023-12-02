Eminem announces limited edition Fortnite merch after Big Bang concert

Eminem has released limited-edition Fortnite merchandise following his concert during The Big Bang event.

Fortnite has become known for its crazy in-game concert events toward the end of the year. Artists like Mashmello, Arianna Grande, and Travis Scott have all had their turn in previous years with in-game skins and concerts.

This year was centered around Eminem, who would be concluding one of the shortest seasons in Fortnite history. Chapter 4 Season OG brought millions of players back to the game with nostalgic hype.

Eminem was given three different skins in Fortnite, including Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Nevermore. These were accompanied by extra accessories like weapon wraps, back blinds, and more. However, the content was only released for a limited time before the concert and would be removed from the shop shortly after.

Now Eminem has given his fans another chance to remember the epic Big Bang event concert by collaborating with Fortnite to create merchandise.

Eminem releases Fortnite shirts, hoodies, and vinyl

Shortly after the first concert concluded in Fortnite for the Big Bang event on December 2, 2023, Eminem took to Twitter to reveal his limited Fortnite merchandise capsule. The capsule would include three shirts, two hoodies, and a vinyl of the radio version of his song from Fortnite.

“You signed me up to battle,” said Eminem on Twitter/X. “Fortnite collab vinyl and merch for a limited time only.”

The limited-time merch is as follows:

Eminem x Fortnite Hoodie – $60

Eminem x Fortnite Long Sleeve – $35

Eminem x Fortnite Short Sleeve – $30

Shady Gaming TV Hoodie – $60

Shady Gaming Chainsaw Short Sleeve – $30

Eminem x Fortnite Radio Vinyl – $35

All items are pre-order only and will ship out in waves between January and March, depending on the item purchased.