Fortnite players uncover secret ‘something’ only Eminem skin can do

The Eminem cosmetics have finally arrived at Fortnite with fans discovering a secret ‘something’ that only the Slim Shady skin can do. While players are thrilled about the recent collab, here’s what left them surprised about the skin.

Epic Games have been pioneers in incorporating pop culture icons into their leading Battle Royale game Fortnite. The eagerly awaited Eminem skin allows players to embody the rap legend’s essence while traversing the Season OG island for one last time before the Big Bang live event.

Article continues after ad

The iconic collaboration between Eminem and Epic Games has garnered global acclaim, generating a viral buzz around social media as both fans of the artist and players rushed to the Item Shop to grab the skins.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, a few players have figured out a way to use the Slim Shady collaboration skin that no other skin can match. The Slim Shady outfit is one of the three Eminem skins, so here’s what’s so different about this one and why fans are baffled about it.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players find secret lip-sync ability with Eminem’s Slim Shady skin

According to several Fortnite players and data miners, they have now uncovered that the Slim Shady skin is the only outfit in the game that can lip-sync the new Real Slim Shady Icon series emote. If the same is performed by any other Fortnite skin, they won’t lip-sync the track, even Eminem’s Rap Boy and Marshall Never More outfits.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Upon discovering the hidden feature, several players turned in their thoughts with one fan saying, “This is without a doubt the best thing they’ve put in Fortnite.” Another chimed in, “Stand up, real Slim Shady!”

Article continues after ad

A third user added, “Eminem is so strong he is the only looper who can speak”. However, a fourth player argued by saying, “Why make an emote that can only be used on one skin?! Pathetic.”

Eminem x Fortnite collaboration is now live in Fortnite and here’s everything you can get now in the Item Shop.