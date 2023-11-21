How to get free Eminem Marshall Magma Fortnite skin

Fortnite leaks have revealed Eminem is joining as part of the upcoming Chapter 4 The Big Bang live event, and you can get the Marshal Magma skin style for free, so here’s how to get the skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite players have been loving the Chapter 4 Season OG update which sent the game back to it’s original Chapter 1 roots. The game smashed its player count records, achieving over 44 million players in just one day.

After continuous nostalgic updates and various collaborations being added in the form of Stranger Things and F1 star Lewis Hamilton, Epic Games looks set to end Season OG in a huge way. They announced The Big Bang live event is coming on December 2, 2023, as Chapter 4 ends and a new Chapter 5 begins.

Leaks have further revealed that rap legend Eminem is to take to the stage as part of a music-themed finale event, which is also set to include collaborations from LEGO and Rocket League.

Eminem will be joining the game with various skin styles for players to be able to show off different outfits. You will also be able to get your hand on a free Marshall Magma Fortnite skin style.

Here’s exactly how to get Eminem’s Marshall Magma Fortnite skin style for free in Fortnite.

When is the Marshall Magma Eminem skin released in Fortnite?

Epic Games has not officially announced the release date, but it is expected that the Marshall Magma skin style will be available after The Big Bang live event on December 2, 2023 at 2 PM ET.

How to get Marshall Magma Eminem skin in Fortnite

In order to get your hands on the Marshall Magma Eminem skin in Fortnite, you would simply have to attend The Big Bang event live in Fortnite.

After the event is finished, it is expected by data miners that you would then receive the lava-themed Eminem skin style completely free.

This style is a variant of the Marshall Never More skin, which was revealed by the leaks. The Magma version revealed instead has lava running over the rapper’s face and neck, and gives him more supernatural-looking yellow and orange eyes.

According to the leaks, there are two different main Eminem skins representing his older Marshall Mathers self and the other being of his younger infamous alter-ego Slim Shady.

As further details are released, we will keep you updated on how to get the Marshall Magma Eminem skin in Fortnite.