The Weeknd Fortnite skin: Release date, How to get, price, styles, Festival event

Waiting to get your hands on The Weeknd Fortnite skin bundle ahead of the Festival live event? Here we’ve got you covered with all the info on how to get it, price, styles and much more.

Fortnite has long been known for its massive Music artist collaborations, which include Marshmello, Travis Scott, and The Kid LAROI to name a few. They didn’t slow down with the release of Chapter 5 after they broke the internet with their announcement following The Big Bang live event with Eminem and three related skins and cosmetics.

Now, Epic Games has revealed a brand-new Fortnite Festival, which is bringing some of the biggest music artists and songs to the game in another live in-game show. It will be added to the game, complete with its own Rock Band-style music mode, as one of three groundbreaking game modes coming.

One of the most exciting parts of the event is music superstar The Weeknd, who is headlining the Fortnite Festival by playing numerous hit songs. You can also get your hands on two different Icon Series skins in the game with various styles and cosmetics in the Item Shop, so here’s everything you need to know.

However, before you head over to the in-game shop, make sure you’ve stacked up on V-Bucks to get the cosmetics easily.

Contents

When is The Weeknd skin coming to Fortnite?

Epic Games has not confirmed a release date for The Weeknd skin in Fortnite, but it is expected that the outfit and cosmetics will be available on December 9, when the Fortnite Festival event goes live.

The Weeknd will be headlining the show, where he has been officially confirmed to be playing four of his hit songs. You can check out the full Fortnite Festival setlist here.

How to get The Weeknd skin in Fortnite

You will be able to purchase The Weeknd Fortnite skin and cosmetic set from the in-game Item Shop and it will contain several items for players to choose from.

Here’s how you can easily get them in the game:

Launch Fortnite on a supported device. Head over to the Shop tab. Scroll down to find The Weeknd tab in the Item Shop. Click on any of the collab cosmetic item. Hold the yellow Purchase button. And you’re done!

Make sure you have enough V-Bucks before you head to the shop to purchase the skin as insufficiency of those will prompt a yellow Get V-Bucks button in the game. If you’re wondering what items have arrived with the collaboration, here’s all the info on what you receive from The Weeknd bundle.

The Weeknd Fortnite skin styles and price

The price for The Weeknd skin and related styles and cosmetics for the Canadian star’s bundle has not been confirmed by Epic Games, but the skin itself is expected to be between 1,500 and 1,900 V-Bucks.

According to the leaker and creator HYPEX, there are two different The Weeknd skins joining the game, as shown above. These include outfits named The Weeknd – which is him in his signature red suit – and The Weeknd Combat – which is more military style.

Here’s the full list of cosmetic items that will be a part of the Fortnite x The Weeknd collab in the Item Shop: