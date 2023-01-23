How to watch The Kid LAROI Fortnite concert: Start time, free rewards, more

Epic Games has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Australian rapper, singer, and songwriter, The Kid LAROI. The collab will feature an immersive sonic experience of LAROI’s journey along with upcoming musical titles of the artist.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is well underway and Epic Games recently confirmed a new in-game experience featuring The Kid LAROI. Epic has also confirmed that this collab will feature several quests from which you will be able to earn not only XP for your Battle Pass but also exclusive cosmetic rewards.

Although you will be given a relatively short amount of time to complete the quests, the immersive experience of the rapper’s journey will be available for a period of almost three months in Fortnite. Let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about The Kid LAROI concert in the game.

Contents

Epic Games The Kid LAROI outfit releases in the Fortnite Item Shop on January 27.

When is The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite?

The Kid LAROI concert featuring an immersive sonic experience is scheduled to go live in Fortnite on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11 PM GMT. The event will be available for you to enjoy until Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11 PM GMT.

The event will feature multiple new tracks from the Australian artist, including his upcoming song, Love Again. Additionally, the event will also reveal three unreleased songs from the rapper.

How to watch The Kid LAROI concert?

Epic has confirmed that they will be releasing two separate islands in the Creative mode where you can experience the entire journey of LAROI. These islands will both go live together when the event goes live at the scheduled time. Here are the two islands along with the codes you need to join them:

Island name Island code The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams 2601-0606-9081 The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Afterparty 4294-0410-6136

The devs have also confirmed that both of these islands will be available as their individual tiles on the Discover screen so that players can join them directly.

Fortnite The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams quests and rewards

Epic Games Make sure to claim all the free rewards in Fortnite from The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams quests.

The official announcement has revealed that The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams island will feature a “jam-packed LAROI concert” in the cyber city known as Laroltown. After the concert, you will be able to join the rapper for the Afterparty where you can listen to the Wild Dreams mix on loop as well as take look at The Kid LAROI’s journey on tour, and beyond.

During both these experiences — the concert and the afterparty — you will be able to complete The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Quests which will be revealed at the time of the event. However, you must complete all of these quests between January 27, 11 PM GMT and February 3, 11 PM GMT to claim all the free rewards available in this event.

Here’s a list of all the confirmed rewards that you can claim by completing these time-limited quests in Fortnite:

Love Again lobby track

Thousand Miles lobby track

LAROI & The Rogue loading screen

LAROI Was Here spray

LAROI’s Tag spray

Apart from these, you will also be able to purchase several LAROI-themed cosmetics from the Item Shop starting January 27, at 12 AM GMT. Let’s dive in and take a look at all these new cosmetics.

Epic Games Don’t forget to check out The Rogue LAROI outfit in the Item Shop.

Fortnite The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams cosmetics

A bunch of new The Kid LAROI-themed cosmetics is headed to Fortnite along with the upcoming in-game concert. On top of the free rewards already mentioned, there will be several other items that you can purchase from the Item Shop. These cosmetics include:

The Kid LAROI outfit including the Electrified style

Get My Bag back bling including the Left Alone style

The Rogue LAROI outfit including the Electrified style

Tragic BLADE back bling which can also be used as a pickaxe

LAROI Free Style wrap

Stay Afloat emote

Heart of a King emote

Stay lobby track

Wild Dreams Loading Screen

So, that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite! Check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.