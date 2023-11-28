Fortnite players bash “greedy” Epic Games ahead of Eminem skin launch

Fortnite players are now bashing Epic Games for being too greedy right before Eminem’s cosmetic skin bundle launches ahead of the Big Bang live event. Here’s the full scenario and what the players exactly mean by their comments on the matter.

As Fortnite Season OG draws to a close this week, players can’t wait to see the Big Bang – the Chapter 4 live event – and the unveiling of the new Chapter 5 island. Announcing Eminem’s performance during the Big Bang has really ramped up the excitement, even though this is the first event in this chapter since Chapter 3’s Fracture.

Fans of the rap icon can’t wait to see the live event now that he is set to receive his Icon Series bundle in the Item Shop inspired by classic Eminem looks. Since the announcement, there have been leaks online showing cosmetics associated with the Eminem x Fortnite collaboration, and many are upset

After witnessing other collaborations arrive into the game from the start, users are now accusing Epic of being “too greedy” with Eminem’s cosmetic bundle. Here’s what they had to say on the matter.

Fortnite players bash Epic for being greedy with three different Eminem skins

A Redditor named Gingerchrs posted an image of the three leaked skins from Eminem x Fortnite collab, which includes the Slim Shady outfit, Marshall Never More outfit, and the Rap Boy outfit. The leak revealed that instead of these being selectable styles of the same outfit, there will be three different skins released independently in the Item Shop.

The user picked up on this leak and bashed Epic for being “extremely greedy” and deceiving players instead of offering these looks as edit styles. Another user agreed and replied, “Nah, I’m just buying Slim Shady and calling it a day. That’s just ridiculous.”

Another one chimed in, “In the end they’re just a company that wants our money.” A third defended Epic by arguing, “What if the only way Eminem and his people agreed to do the collaboration was for it to be this way? A collaboration can’t happen unless both sides come to an agreement, and maybe this was his side’s doing.”

A fourth person said, “Why do you all always scapegoat blame to whoever you feel like? You think Eminem said “nah I need three different skins”? H*** f*** some people.”

While players continue to debate on the decision made by Epic, you must know that upon attending the Big Bang live event, you can get a free Marshall Mathers skin in the game.