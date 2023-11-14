When is Fortnite Chapter 4’s finale live event?

As Fortnite’s Chapter 4 comes to an end with Season OG and Chapter 5 approaches, many have been wondering if there is a live event coming and if so when is it? So here’s everything we know.

Fortnite returned back to its roots with a nostalgic Chapter 4 Season OG update that dropped on November 3.

Epic Games’s season update has been wildly succesful and even gave Fortnite its highest player count ever as over 44 million people played the game in just one day.

Article continues after ad

Season OG has sent new and old returning fans all the way back to the original Chapter 1. It includes the classic Chapter 1 map, complete with iconic fan-favorite POIs, weapons, cosmetics, and more.

Article continues after ad

As Fortnite Season OG is set to draw Chapter 4 to it’s ultimate end, a final live event is expected as the game transitions to Chapter 5. Fortnite has became well known for it’s immersive live events, involving collaborations with music stars such as Marshmello and Travis Scott, as well as popular franchises Star Wars and Marvel.

Article continues after ad

As well as this, it has became tradition for Epic to put on exciting game-changing live events that mark the end of each chapter as the Battle Royale starts a fresh with a huge new chapter update.

Here is everything we know about if a Chapter 4 Finale live event is coming and what times you can watch the in-game Fortnite event from your location.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Is there a Fortnite Chapter 4 Finale live event?

Despite Epic Games not confirming that a Fortnite live event is coming at the end of Chapter 4, dataminers have claimed that it is expected to be released on December 3.

Article continues after ad

As a build up toe the Finale event, a countdown to the in-game event is expected to appear on November 21. After the live event and the typical downtime for the updates, Fortnite Chapter 5 will then begin.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Finale live event?

Epic themselves have not confirmed when the Chapter 4 Finale live event will begin at the end of Season OG, however dataminers have revealed all the start times to watch from in your country.

Chapter 4 Finale event time-zones has been announced for every location and if you are in the United States you will be able to watch the event on December 3 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about when the Fortnite Chapter 4 Finale event will begin and when you can watch. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad