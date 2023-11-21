Eminem Fortnite live event and skin leaked for Chapter 4 finale

Eminem has been leaked to be taking center stage of Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 4 finale live event, including various skins of the rapper joining the game. Here’s everything we know.

Fortnite returned to its nostalgic roots in its Chapter 4 Season OG update, which has caused the Battle Royale to shatter its player count records and achieve over 44 million players in just one day.

Already, Season OG has hit Fortnite players with various huge collaborations in the form of Stranger Things and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton. As well as this, a series of major leaks have been revealed from data miners including Invincible, LEGO, and even music stars Lady Gaga and Linkin Park.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games is not slowing down either, as it has now been revealed according to Fortnite leakers that rap legend Eminem is set to take center stage of the Chapter 4 finale live event.

Fortnite leak reveals Eminem skins

Eminem first appeared in Fortnite back in Chapter 3 Season 3 with the Eminem Icon Radio Takeover, however, he never got his own skin or cosmetics.

According to reliable leakers HYPEX, FNBRintel and ShiinaBR, the rap icon is set to take a leading part in the music-themed Chapter 4 live event that will mark the transition into Chapter 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

They have revealed that Eminem is joining for the concert, as his own playlist image has been found. Additionally, an array of his own outfits and skin variants for Slim Shady and Marshall Mathers. See all the leaked Fortnite details and skins for Eminem below.

Article continues after ad

Another reliable Fortnite leaker and creator iFireMonkey has shared that the live event titled The Big Bang has an exclusive skin style named Marshall Magma that will only be available to players who attend the live event.

Article continues after ad

Once further details have been announced, we will update this piece with more and on how you can get every Fortnite Eminem skin and cosmetic in Fortnite.