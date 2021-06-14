Fortnite Alien Parasites: everything we know, how they work, leaks, more - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 7’s alien-theme is in full swing as new Alien Parasites will soon be appearing around the battle royale map. Here’s a complete overview of how they work.

Aliens have well and truly taken over in Fortnite Season 7 aptly titled ‘Invasion’. From pilotable UFOs to other-worldly weapons and plenty more, their impact can be felt through the entire game.

One of the biggest new additions, however, are Alien Parasites. While they may appear terrifying at first, these critters actually come with some unique gameplay boosts. They might not be ideal for every scenario, but coming across a swarm of Parasites may help in a sticky situation.

Here’s what they do and how you can use them to your advantage in Season 7.

How Alien Parasites work in Fortnite Season 7

Alien Parasites are upcoming AI-controlled creatures on the Season 7 map. They’re tiny but appear in rather large swarms, with more than a dozen often appearing at any given moment.

At first, they appear inside of green eggs littered throughout certain locations. Upon getting close, these eggs will hatch and the purple Alien Parasites will try to latch on. They do this by jumping on your head and refusing to let go.

While your character may struggle at first, you’ll still be in full control. You can still fire weapons and move around the map freely with a Parasite now glued to your head. In fact, you may even want to do so considering their unique buff.

Having a Parasite on you means you’ll have “enhanced mobility.” You’ll be moving faster than usual but this boost does come with a tradeoff. The Alien Parasite takes some of your health once it latches on.

How to remove Alien Parasites in Fortnite Season 7

Once a Parasite is stuck to your head, it can be a little difficult getting rid of it. There’s only three things you can do to detach the alien creature. Jump in some water, walk through fire, or enter a prop.

This means if you find yourself stuck in the middle of the map with no water nearby, you could have the Parasite attached for quite a while. Finding a vehicle can certainly help but if not, starting a fire definitely helps as well.

Here’s how to get rid of Alien Parasites that stick to you: “Detach and ignore you for a few seconds if you touch fire, water, or enter a prop” Also other text related to them: “An Alien Parasite has attached to you! Enjoy enhanced mobility in exchange for some health!” — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Where do Alien Parasites spawn in Fortnite Season 7?

While they haven’t arrived just yet, Alien Parasites are set to appear across the entire map. Early rumors point towards their green eggs spreading throughout purple mutated zones in the Season 7 update.

These eggs will be in noticeable clusters, rather than individual pods spaced out across a POI. We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here as these Parasites begin spreading throughout the map.