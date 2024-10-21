Shocking Fortnite Jigsaw Challenge bug makes it “lore accurate”

One Fortnite player was met with a surprising Jigsaw Challenge that reminded many others of some of the “lore accurate” traps from the Saw movies.

This year’s Fortnitemares has been absolutely wild, as the game not only introduced some new horror skins and quests – but also an all-new Jigsaw Challenge based on the Saw collab. Yes, you read that right.

Rest assured, it’s not as scary as you’d think, like in the movies, but it can still be deadly. For the uninitiated, the way this challenge works is that you’d interact with a TV and then wait until someone else does the same thing to accept the challenge.

After that, you’ll be given a limited time to eliminate each other, with both of you being able to see each other’s locations. If you fail to kill each other, you both will die from the trap. At least, that’s how it’s supposed to work – though the same thing doesn’t apply to one user due to a bug.

Instead of getting a task to kill another player, they ended up seeing their own username and icon on the pop-up. “I got a Jigsaw Challenge and it said I had to eliminate myself,” they revealed in a Reddit thread along with a screenshot.

Seeing this, many players jumped in the comments to poke fun at the situation, but many of them also couldn’t help but point out how this is “lore accurate” to the franchise.

“Die or Die. Make your choice,” one user jokingly wrote.

“So did you jump off the cliff? And, if so, did it reward you?” asked a different user.

Meanwhile, another user said: “Wow. Lore accurate Jigsaw right here. You have to pay for the crimes you did.”

Without going too deep into spoilers, the traps in the Saw movies were designed to test the victims’ will to live.

Normally, there’s a way to get out or be free of them. However, some particular traps were made impossible or unwinnable on purpose. Hence, many were reminded of these kind of traps as the Jigsaw Challenge ended up telling the player to eliminate themself.