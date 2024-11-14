Warzone just quietly removed the most annoying weapon

We’ve all felt the frustration of going up against a player using a Riot Shield in Warzone. As they hunker safely behind that big bullet-proof piece of plastic, you know you’re in for a long, rage-inducing fight. Luckily, that’s changed with the Season 1 update.

Using the Riot Shield has been a powerful, if cheesy, strategy ever since Verdansk. Players carry Stun Grenades and the shield to avoid all major fights. When it gets to the final circle, they let you waste your ammo or try to run away, then hit you with the Stun and take you down while frozen in place.

Do you rush them and try to get through their Stun Grenades? Do you keep your distance and hold the game at a stalemate? When it’s just you and that Riot Shielder in the final circle, you have to accept their competence (or incompetence, if you’re lucky) will be the decider.

Riot Shield finally removed from Warzone

At least, you did. The Season 1 update has arrived in Warzone, bringing all of Black Ops 6’s weapons, omnimovement, Operators, and even some of the perks to the battle royale. I was delighted to see the Riot Shield wasn’t included in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, but the surprising cherry on top is that it’s been removed from Warzone too.

Dexerto / Activision The Riot Shield is nowhere to be seen.

If you boot up Warzone now, the Riot Shield is completely gone. I’ve scoured and Ctrl+F’d the patch notes and there’s no mention of it being removed either.

This will be a game-changer. With one of the most annoying strategies removed, players will have to solely rely on their gun skill and positioning to take home the dub; they can’t just stand in the open completely safe from harm.

I’m not the only one who’s happy, as players on Twitter/X flooded CharlieIntel’s replies to praise the devs for the change. There are Ws and tons of fire emojis celebrating the removal – with a few people sad, of course.

It’s too early to say what the meta in the new Area 99 map and Urzikstan will be, but at least we don’t have to worry about coming up against a Riot Shield again.