Fortnite player chokes Battle Royale victory and it’s all Ice Spice’s fault

Ice Spice has arrived in Fortnite for the Chapter 2 Remix season, and just days after the rap star’s release, her NPC character is bizarrely causing players to lose matches.

Fortnite player RamondVester posted a clip to the FortniteBR Reddit, with the caption: “PSA : Don’t ever keep Ice Spice around. Execute her as soon as she’s hired or she will grief you.”

In the clip, the player is in a tense 1v2 showdown to win the match and earn the Victory Royale, holding the high ground with solid cover while firing at two enemies fighting eachother in Solos.

However, out of nowhere, the Ice Spice NPC throws a Chiller Grenade next to them, mistakenly thinking they’re an enemy, sending them flying off their platform and instantly eliminating them.

“The worst NPC in history of Fortnite,” a player commented, as another added: “She’s like the ultimate troll NPC.”

With NPCs meant to give players a competitive edge when recruited to your team in Battle Royale matches, the last thing the player expected was to be griefed. But, it seems this has been an ongoing problem in Fortnite Remix for various players.

“I was playing a squad match and we were the last two squads and Ice Spice just started freaking out and throwing ice grenades everywhere and didn’t stop,” a player explained.

“Yeah no Ice spice squad wiped our team earlier with a single Ice bomb or whatever it is, and she was on our team.”

Another added: “Not to mention she will just refuse to splash you, and the fact she WALKS. She doesn’t run, she WALKS. Absolute F tier NPC.”

The consensus was that these characters in recent Fortnite seasons have been much worse than in the past. As one player put it, “The NPCs have been terrible since around the end of Absolute Doom.” Others agreed, adding, “I had a match where Snoop just kept throwing stink bombs right next to us.”



Ice Spice’s Icon Series skins have also faced criticism since their release this season, with many players calling them out for following an “annoying” trend with similar Fortnite outfits. The Bronx rapper received her own Ice Isle POI in the 32.10 update on November 14, along with her own Grappler and Rifle Mythics.