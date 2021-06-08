How to get Fortnite Alien weapons and what they do - Dexerto

Fortnite’s massive Season 7 update is finally live, bringing with it plenty of new weapons for players to get their hands on!

While Fortnite’s previous update gave us Primal biomes, the latest Season 7 patch has taken players to the stars with its new sci-fi twist. This means a number of futuristic weapons have been added to the battle royale. From rifles that shoot deadly lasers to grenade launchers that reveal targets and chests. There’s certainly a lot of weapons that you can use to obliterate your foes.

Whether you’re looking to find out what every Season 7 alien weapon does or just wish to know what they look like, we have you covered. While not every sci-fi-themed addition will replace your favorite weapons, they can give you a huge edge in future fights to come. Without further ado, here’s every alien weapon in the game’s Season 7 update.

Advertisement

Fortnite Kymera Ray Gun

The Kymera Ray Gun doesn’t shoot conventional bullets. No, this lethal weapon fires a continuous beam of energy that can melt through both structures and enemy players. While it may only deal 9 damage per tick, it can quickly rack up if you maintain your accuracy on the target.

Read More: All Fortnite map changes for Season 7

Just be careful when using this Ray Gun as the laser can give away your position to nearby players.

Fortnite Recon Scanner Launcher

While the Recon Scanner Launcher may look like a generic grenade launcher, this hefty gun does more than just high amounts of damage. As the name suggests, the Recon Launcher actually reveals nearby targets and chests.

Advertisement

Read More: How to craft Fortnite weapons

This makes it extremely useful in squad play when you wish to provide your team with huge amounts of information on the enemy teams that lurk around the map.

Fortnite Rail Gun Rifle

The Rail Gun Rifle is a high-tech weapon that can be charged up to fire a single powerful shot, which can melt through walls and hit players hiding behind them. It only has one shot per magazine, so you need to make it count when going for those cross-map plays.

Dealing 85 damage to enemy players is certainly something not to scoff at.

Fortnite Pulse Rifle

The Fortnite Pulse Rifle may look like a generic sci-fi assault rifle, but it comes with an interesting mechanic. When hip-fired the Pulse Rifle is fully automatic, but when you ADS, the rifle features much slower shots.

Advertisement

Not only does this give you the precision needed to claim those all-important headshots, but it also makes it extremely versatile in most situations.

There you have it, every alien weapon added in the Fortnite Season 7 update. Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.