Fortnite: All Scarecrow locations & how to hide in them

Scarecrows have been added in Fortnite thanks to the Halloween event, and here’s how you can find and hide in them.

It’s not Fortnitemares without some spooky additions to the Battle Royale. Fitting to the Halloween theme, some locations on the island have been altered to look a lot more spine-chilling.

The Underworld has turned red, the train has been replaced with a glowing green ghost train, not to mention scarecrows have also arrived in the game.

Article continues after ad

Don’t mind their creepy looks, though, as you can actually use them to give you the upper hand over unsuspecting enemies. Check out where you can find Scarecrows and hide in them to pull off some cheeky kills.

Fortnitemares: Scarecrow locations

epic games There are plenty of scarecrows in Freaky Fields.

You can find scarecrows by heading to Freaky Fields, as they are scattered all over the place and in this location. A lot of them can be found in the cornfield, though some are just out in the open.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you haven’t been in the loop, Freaky Fields is a new POI added from the 31.40 update that introduced many new Halloween weapons, skins, and so much more. This is also where you can find and fight Billy the puppet from the Saw collab.

How to hide in a Scarecrow

epic games You can hide in the scarecrow but can’t move around while in it.

To hide in a scarecrow, all you have to do is get close to it and hit the interact button. By default, if you’re playing on a PC, this should be F on your keyboard. On the other hand, this should be square or the X button on controllers.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve successfully hidden yourself, you can use this chance to catch players off guard when they are nearby. Though, it’s worth keeping in mind that while inside the scarecrow, you won’t be able to move around – even at the slightest bit.

That said, you can still move your camera around to check your surroundings. If this is going to be your strategy, just make sure you don’t bring an NPC with you because they are just going to be straight-up dead giveaways that you’re hiding in one.

Article continues after ad