Fortnite players can’t wait to say goodbye to “disgusting” weapon

Fortnite players admit they can’t wait for one particular weapon available in the current season to get vaulted as Chapter 2 Remix approaches.

Fortnite is known to bring new weapons and vault old ones every chapter and season to shake things up in the Battle Royale. While rotation of items and weapons helps keep things exciting, it’s no secret that some of them can feel straight-up awful to use.

One weapon that comes to mind is the Hammer Pump Shotgun. The problem with this gun is that not only does it have a slow fire rate, but it’s also outclassed by other shotguns currently in the game.

Given that the upcoming Chapter 2 Remix is fast approaching, players in a Reddit thread have admitted they can’t wait to part ways with this particular weapon.

Epic Games A close-up look of a Hammer Pump Shotgun that has been modded in the game.

“2 days remaining until this disgusting thing gets vaulted,” one user said with an image of the weapon attached. “I absolutely despise this abysmal piece of crap,” they added.

Other players in the comments also jumped in, many of them even going as far as calling it “garbage.” One of them commented: “Can’t wait. Gotten real tired of opening blue chests and thinking I got an epic or legendary Sovereign, only for it to be this piece of filth.”

“So true. It’s so annoying when you see a shotgun only for it to be this,” mentioned another.

Meanwhile, one user admitted that somehow another player would manage to one-shot them every time with the gun. Yet, it wouldn’t even tickle the enemies when they used it.

At the end of the day, whether or not a weapon is viable depends entirely on the player. The Hammer Pump Shotgun mostly does its job when you use it to land a hit once and then quickly switch to a different weapon to chip away the enemy’s health.

But then again, with how many weapons and items that can melt you before you can do anything this season, this can be hard to pull off.