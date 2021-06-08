What’s in the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass? All tiers & rewards, Battle Stars return, more - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 7 is here and that means there’s an entirely new Battle Pass to progress through as well. From unique skins and emotes to some special surprises, here’s a rundown of everything on offer.

After yet another season packed full of major crossovers, Fortnite Season 7 has arrived to keep the momentum rolling. No different from earlier seasons, a new major update means a new Battle Pass and Season 7 is no different.

Over the next few months, you’ll have plenty of time to advance through the tiers and unlock everything on offer. As always, if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve, you can always purchase your way through the Battle Pass as well.

From how much the Season 7 Battle Pass costs, to everything on offer, here’s a complete rundown.

How much is the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass?

Just like previous seasons, the new Season 7 Battle Pass comes at a familiar cost. As always, you’ve got two options when it comes to progressing through the tiers in Season 7.

There’s a free path that all players can get through just by playing Fortnite and earning experience along the way. You’ll be able to unlock a few items without having to pay. On the other hand, there’s a premium option with more rewards.

For 950 V-Bucks (roughly $10), you’ll have access to the paid version of the Battle Pass. Alternatively, for 2,800 V-Bucks (roughly $25), you can purchase a bigger bundle that instantly skips the first 25 tiers.

Battle Stars return in Fortnite Season 7

Having appeared in earlier seasons, Battle Stars were once a way for players to advance through tiers in Fortnite. After a while on the sidelines, they’re finally back in Season 7.

Earning stars as you play then allows you to pick and choose items from the Battle Pass. Upon every level, you’ll nab five Battle Stars for your trouble.

If you want to unlock a specific skin first, you now have the freedom to do just that, rather than following the typical progression system.

Certain items are more expensive than others, depending on what you’re after. Though grabbing everything on offer is well worth your time. Completing a page unlocks additional locked rewards.

What’s included in the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass?

With aliens invading the map in Season 7, some new allies are available in the Battle Pass to help out. DC’s most iconic hero, Superman, takes center stage here though he’s not alone.

Rick from Rick and Morty now has his own cartoony skin in Fortnite as well. As expected, these new additions come with a ton of bonus items to nab such as loading screens, sprays, and more.

Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass Tiers & Rewards

The Season 7 Battle Pass comes with 100 Tiers of unlocks as per usual. We’ll keep you updated here with a full rundown on the Battle Pass goodies as further information becomes available.