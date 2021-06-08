How to defeat Dr Slone & get Mythic Pulse Rifle in Fortnite Season 7 - Dexerto

Epic Games have launched Fortnite Season 7 with a few more Mythic Weapons and one of those is the Slone Pulse Rifle, which Dr. Slone is holding onto.

The game’s latest major update revealed a number of big changes in our unofficial patch notes, following an alien invasion theme that’s been building in Epic Games’ teasers throughout the latter end of Season 6.

Now that the v17.00 update has dropped, however, fans will be sniffing around the map for new things to do – and battling Dr. Slone should be high on that list, based on the reward.

Let’s take a look through everything you need to know to get the better of them and collect their powerful weapon.

Dr Slone location in Fortnite

According to HYPEX, Dr Slone is located in the middle of the Fortnite map – which is where previous NPC bosses like The Mandalorian have been based.

Dr Slone’s Mythic Pulse Rifle damage stats

The rifle is fully automatic when hip firing but slows down when aiming down sights. Below, you can see its damage stats:

Damage to player – 38

Magazine size – 16

Fire rate – 4.2

Reload time – 2.6775 seconds

Dr Slone will be in the middle of the map with this Mythic Rifle! pic.twitter.com/5hdbo7QzsC — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

How to defeat Dr Slone in Fortnite Season 7

Defeating NPC bosses is always tricky, but these battles are all about patience and picking your moments.

Load into Fortnite Battle Royale. Drop from the Battle Bus in the middle of the map. Pick up a weapon nearby. Locate Dr Slone, and using shelter or high ground take shots at the character’s head. After a while, that will be enough to take them down.

A side note would be that this NPC boss will have more HP than you, so don’t go in all guns blazing. At the same time, based on the powerful weapon at their disposal, you might not be the only player trying to take them down so do keep your wits about you after landing.