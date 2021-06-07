Fortnite Season 7 patch notes: Downtime, Aliens, Rick & Morty, Superman crossover - Dexerto

Epic Games has confirmed Fortnite Season 7 is just around the corner, and it’s set to be one of the biggest Chapter 2 seasons we’ve had in quite some time ⁠— here’s all the juicy details, including early 17.00 patch notes, and more.

The release of any Fortnite season is one that brings all of the communities together, to take in the marvelous job Epic Games have done building up anticipation for each new season. This time around is no different, as we have had a ton of teasers posted in the lead-up to Season 7, along with multiple leaks about some of the content coming to the game.

Here’s everything we know about update 17.00, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending downtime, and the June 8 patch notes.

Fortnite Season 7 start time & downtime

Epic have now confirmed that the downtime for the new season is going to begin at 2:00 am EST on June 8, 2021. This was posted by the official FortniteStatus Twitter account, but the duration of the downtime is still unknown at this time.

Basing it off of previous seasons, we can expect downtime to last anywhere from an hour to two hours.

But, this does not mean the servers will be up right away; as Epic may have to perform some additional tests on the servers before they are ready to set them live.

Fortnite Season 7 story trailer

One clue we have to pinpoint this time is that the Season 7 story trailer is set to premiere at 2:00 am EST, so this should indicate when downtime is going to begin.

As well, keep your eyes peeled on the official FortniteStatus Twitter account, as they will announce an official time.

Alien takeover

By now, many of you have probably seen the multiple teasers Epic have posted in relation to the alien takeover that is going to occur on Fortnite island. There is a lot to take in at the time, but going off of the teasers there are some notes we can make about the aliens.

Around a few weeks ago, they starting making their presence on the Fortnite map. This came in the form of the Foreshadowing quests, crop circles appearing around the map, and players being randomly abducted during games. Now, it appears the aliens are hovering over the Fortnite island in their mothership. They have been collecting items from the island to analyze them, possibly to see what is exactly going on within the island.

We do not know as of now if aliens are actually going to be NPCs on the map in Season 7, or if they are going to play more of a role in the story.

But, this is an exciting time for Fortnite players, and perhaps the most unique season lead-up we have had in quite a while.

Catalog Entry #437-887 The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid? Fascinating indeed. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/VJjBro5Jja — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2021

Rick & Morty, Superman crossovers

Fortnite’s creators are well known for collaborating with modern-day brands and incorporating them within Fortnite at some point. This was evident during Season 4, as the entire Battle Pass and map was Marvel-themed, and they are continuing this movement.

On June 6, they posted a new teaser video which many fans noted is a clue that Superman is going to be making its way into the game. An image caption on Twitter says: “When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable”.

This is the effect that Superman’s glasses have on ordinary citizens, as they are not able to see that he is Superman, even though they look identical minus the frames.

Catalog Entry #407-740 When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Then, on June 7 they have posted another teaser which all but confirms Rick and Morty making some sort of appearance within the new season. The item in the middle of the new teaser is a robot from the show Rick and Morty, and it is a subtle but obvious clue that we could see these skins added into the game.

One aspect to note is that both Superman and Rick & Morty are from an extraterrestrial planet, and with the alien takeover theme it makes perfect sense into why they will be appearing.

Donald Mustard has also quote-tweeted a cryptic message deciphered from YouTuber and streamer thesquatingdog, and it notes the following:

“THE LAST REALITY And… There it is. Deciphered. “The Last Reality”… I don’t know who they are, which means we’re still facing an even bigger mystery… But let’s take the win, huh? Share what you’ve found with the world, they deserve to know. This is Mari signing off.”

“I don’t know who they are” could be a reference to the aliens taking over the map tomorrow, and how there may be more to the Fortnite lore/storyline then we could have imagined!

New weapons, Llama changes, more

A new Fortnite season is not complete without an ample amount of leaks and other rumors pilling in from data miners ahead of the new season.

This time around, Epic have been giving ample hints with the teasers they have posted and we know for a fact some of the content coming with the new season.

Among the teasers, HYPEX have noted that the Pulsar 9000 shotgun appeared in one of them, so it seems a new shotgun is coming to the game. On top of that, we have seen two other weapons that look to be some sort of alien technology similar to the Halo Needler and another weapon.

They have also showcased what appears to be weapon charms indicated by the Fishstick toy in the first teaser. These charms are seen in other titles such as Apex Legends and CoD, and will be equipped alongside our guns.

Lastly, Llamas are finally getting some change in the Fortnite Season 7 patch notes, but we do not know the specifics as of now.

We can also expect more leaks to pile in within the new few hours, and when downtime starts, it becomes free for all on social media, as data miners are in the files finding content.

I was told a few days ago from a trusted source that Llamas will receive an update in Season 7, most likely in 17.00! The update is really good and I'd rather not spoil it, but yeah.. Season 7 is gonna be REALLY good! — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

Season 7 brings “upgraded” visuals

Epic Games are rolling out visual upgrades for Fortnite in 17.00.

These follow the changes made to Fortnite’s release for the new generation of consoles in 2020. According to Epic, both “Battle Royale and Creative modes benefit from improved Storm and cloud effects, as well as enhanced simulations for smoke and liquid.”

This means “cooler-looking explosion, fire, and Slurp effects.” There will also be improved postprocessing features such as bloom and lens flares and improved shadow quality.

Here are the system requirements for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7:

Epic Quality Presets specifications Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU 4 GB VRAM or higher Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent 16 GB RAM or higher NVMe Solid State Drive Windows 10 64-bit



Recommended specifications Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU 2 GB VRAM Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz 8 GB RAM Windows 10 64-bit



Minimum specifications Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200 Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz 4 GB RAM Windows 7/8/10 64-bit



Fortnite Season 7 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a few bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a few solved issues, including for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here are the full list of bug fixes coming in v17.00:

General

Shanty for a Squad Emote out of sync when joining already-singing players.

Difficulty scrolling through player list in Voice Chat tab on controller.

Unable to perform Last Forever Emote.

Battle Royale

Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.

Several Pickaxes disabled in competitive.

Taking damage through cars while in motion.

Unable to craft Mechanical Bows or Primal Fire Bow in core modes after playing in competitive mode.

Creative

Rounds not reporting correct placements.

Unmanned vehicles destroy props when environment damage is turned off.

Asset memory size not showing in pre-place mode on XL Islands.

Boats only work with certain island templates.

Barrier device not preventing players to build through them.

Save Point device wrongly increasing saved score.

Vehicle explosion not properly triggered with “Destroyed with Transmit” on.

Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island.

Switching from one Island to another keeps previous Island’s settings.

Save The World

Players with overloaded inventories may be unable to load into Ventures.

Console players get mouse and keyboard prompts.

The Weekly Supercharger Quest is only granting Hero Superchargers.

Broken Pickaxe animations.

Husks can deal damage to objectives through player-built structures

Mobile

Nintendo Switch players unable to gift cosmetics, Bundles, or Battle Pass on controller.

So, there you have it; all the patch notes & changes for Fortnite’s Season 7 update. Once v17.00 details are released, we’ll be the first to let you know.