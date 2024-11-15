Fortnite players slam Ice Spice Icon Series skins following “annoying” trend

Fortnite’s Ice Spice skins have finally been released in the Item Shop, but players aren’t happy as they follow an “annoying” trend that a number of recent Icon Series skins have adopted lately.

After the initial reveal in the Chapter 2 Remix trailer, Bronx rapper Ice Spice has finally landed in Fortnite’s Battle Royale island along with the 32.10 update.

She’s brought some significant additions too, as the Shark Island has been transformed into Ice Isle, and now players have the opportunity to use her Grappler and Rifle Mythics. Of course, all of these aren’t complete without her two skins, which just appeared in the Item Shop as well.

However, players aren’t particularly happy with the new cosmetics. This topic was brought up in a Reddit thread discussing how the “trend of Icon Skins getting two separate skins is kind of annoying.”

Lately, many of the Icon Series skins have been released with two separate outfits instead of one being an edit style – some of the most recent examples being Eminem and Shaq.

But the main problem with Ice Spice’s skins is that they look “exactly similar to each other,” as one user pointed out—with “the same hair, face, and even, necklace.”

“Unlike other Icon Skins they either at least looked different or sold one in the Festival Pass and one in the Item Shop, but this doesn’t seem to be the case here.” And already, other players have jumped into the comments to agree with this take.

Many of them stressed that instead of having two separate skins, Ice Spice should have one skin but with an alternate edit style, similar to how Ariana Grande’s skin works. The latter only cost 2,000 V-Bucks, yet you get to toggle which version of the skin you’d like to use instead of purchasing them separately.

“Usually, this is done in Festival passes, but this is two-item shop skins, which is stupid, IMO,” commented one user.

“They can 100% be a single skin with different styles but I guess Epic really going for the double stacks of money they getting from the die-hard fans,” commented a different user.

Another user wrote: “Two skins and neither have her normal hair that she’s wearing in the back bling, and the island.”

Meanwhile, one pointed out that edit styles “were invented for a reason” before going on about how this is “slightly more outrageous” than Eminem, who has four different skins, which at least “looked slightly different.”