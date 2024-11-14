How to get Ice Spice Rifle and Grappler Mythics in Fortnite Remix

Ice Spice has officially joined the Fortnite Remix map, bringing two exclusive Mythic items: Ice Spice’s Grappler and the Ice Spice’s Rifle.

Fortnite’s 32.10 update centers around the Bronx rapper, who has received her own Ice Isle POI location on the island, where she appears as an NPC boss. Unlike Eminem and Snoop Dogg —who only received a single overpowered Mythic weapon —Ice Spice comes with two exclusive Mythics.

Here’s where to find and how to get Ice Spice’s Grappler and Rifle Mythics in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Ice Spice’s Grappler and Rifle location





To obtain both Ice Spice’s Grappler and Rifle Mythics, you must defeat her NPC boss at the Ice Isle POI on the northwest corner of the map.

Once you’ve taken down Ice Spice, she will drop both Mythics along with the Shark keycard, which grants access to her vault. After being defeated, you’ll also have the option to recruit the rap star to join your team and fight alongside you for the rest of the match.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ice Isle is located, as shown in the in-game map above, and Ice Spice will always spawn in the same spot each match. You can also identify her live location on the map by a skull icon, which marks all boss locations in this season’s Remix Island.

How to defeat Ice Spice and open her vault













To defeat Ice Spice, make sure you’ve picked up at least one weapon in addition to your trusty Pickaxe and that you have plenty of ammo before attempting to take on the NPC boss.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve learned her basic attack patterns, Ice is fairly easy to eliminate. She only has one health bar like other bosses this season, so with good aim and enough ammo, you can defeat her quickly without much trouble.



However, enemy players will pose the biggest challenge, as Ice Isle is sure to be a hotspot for the remainder of the season. Be sure to loot quickly and stay alert, as you’ll need to fend off opponents and any Henchmen while taking on Ice Spice.

Article continues after ad

After you’ve defeated her, equip the Shark keycard to reveal a blue arrow pointing you to the vault’s location. From the mall’s entrance, take the stairs to the left to the very bottom until you reach a room with a fountain. Here, head through the hallway on the right to spot the vault entrance.

Article continues after ad

Inside the vault at Ice Isle, you’ll find rare loot, including an Ice Spice Loot Llama, several Rare Chests, and some Henchman Chests—no scan is required to open them.

Rifle stats

Here are all the weapon stats for Ice Spice’s Rifle in Fortnite:

Weapon Damage Headshot Damage Fire Rate Magazine Size Reload Time Ice Spice’s Rifle 37 55.5 6 30 2.07

Meta analysis

The Ice Spice Rifle boasts an impressive 37 damage per shot, far surpassing Eminem’s RG Minigun at 21 and Snoop’s Drum Gun at 25. This makes it the highest damage-dealing Mythic among the rap stars introduced in Fortnite Remix and one of the best weapons this season.

Article continues after ad

While the Minigun and Drum Gun outperform the Rifle in Fire Rate— with the Minigun doubling the Rifle’s rate at 12 shots per second—Ice Spice’s Rifle stands out as the perfect all-rounder.

Article continues after ad

Its high damage makes it the ideal go-to AR for medium-to-long-range combat, offering both power and versatility in your loadout.

Snoop Dogg was the first rap star added to the game as an NPC boss at The Doggpound POI with the initial seasonal update on November 2. Meanwhile, Eminem joined on November 7 with his Spaghetti Grotto location, and Juice Wrld will be the last to arrive on November 21.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite’s 32.10 update has also added the highly-anticipated Oasis map to the Reload mode and Super Styles for each of the Battle Pass skins in Chapter 2 Remix.