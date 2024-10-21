Cheeky Fortnite trick lets you turn “invisible” in Chapter 5 Season 4

One Fortnite trick in Chapter 5 Season 4 can make you really hard to spot. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

It doesn’t matter what chapter, season, or kind of loot pool Fortnite has – players are always finding new tricks and combos to help them in the Battle Royale.

Now, the current chapter does have a Mysterio medallion that lets you become invisible. However, as it turns out, there’s one simple trick that allows you to pull off something similar.

For this to work, however, you’ll first need to have a Superhero skin equipped. Well, technically, any skin works as long as it can blend well with the surroundings, but the customizable Superhero skin just makes it more convenient as it’s simple and doesn’t stick out too much.

The next thing you’ll need is a spray that matches the overall color of your skin. Lastly, make sure you loot Captain America’s shield, which is essential to pull the trick off.

So, the way this trick works is that you’ll use a spray on a wall and then crouch in front of it using Captain America’s shield. For some reason, likely due to a glitch, this makes Captain America’s shield turn transparent-like, blending in with the spray you used.

Combined with the Superhero skin, you can be hard to spot by unsuspecting enemies, giving you a chance to finish them off when they get caught off guard.

As shown in a clip on TikTok, user itscrackshotyt and their friends spray-painted a whole bunker and waited for the enemies to come down and loot the items inside.

When some players showed up, they were completely unaware of the people already on standby in plain sight. An epic fight then broke out in the bunker. As the enemy Doom tried to resurrect his fallen teammates, he was finished off by one person still camouflaging.

Streamer NickEh30 also did a similar thing in his “How to turn invisible in Fortnite” clip on X, baiting the enemies to go to the underground bunker. It’s definitely hilarious seeing them being completely oblivious.

Do keep in mind, though, that this trick may not work if they have Emma’s Medallion equipped since it reveals enemies.