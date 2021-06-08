Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7 to unlock Kymera skin styles - Dexerto

One of the new collectibles available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is Alien Artifacts, which can be used to customize the Kymera skin with alternate styles. Here’s how to find them.

The new Fortnite Season 7 update has an Invasion theme, with aliens being the focus. There’s a whole host of extraterrestrial additions, including altered POIs, new sci-fi themed weapons, and a huge mothership floating over the Island.

There’s also an alien skin in the Battle Pass known as Kymera. Players will notice that there are several customizable styles available to choose from, but may be wondering how exactly to unlock them. Well, that’s where Alien Artifacts come into play.

Alien Artifacts are a new resource in Season 7 that players can collect alongside the returning Gold Bars. Finding plenty of them will be essential for players to unlock all Kymera styles and truly ‘max out’ their Season 7 Battle Pass.

Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7

There are two ways you can find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite. The first – and most simple – is simply to search the Island, as there will be several Alien Artifacts located across the map. You just need to walk into them to pick them up.

The second way of finding Alien Artifacts requires you to find and open Cosmic Chests, a new kind of loot box that can be found hidden around the Island. These require teamwork to open, so you’ll need to play with friends.

With quite literally hundreds of these Alien Artifacts to find in Fortnite Season 7, Epic Games have given players a huge challenge to complete over the next few months, and they’ll need to do it before Season 8 arrives in September.

Alien Artifact locations in Fortnite Season 7

We’ve marked one of the Alien Artifact locations we’ve found so far on the new Season 7 map above to get you started on your hunt. It’s in the water where the Zero Point used to be at the center of the map.

It’s unknown whether Alien Artifacts will spawn in the same location every match, or if they’re random each time, but we’ll keep updating this map with new locations as we find more – so check back soon!

For the latest Fortnite Season 7 news, guides, and leaks, make sure you visit our dedicated Fortnite page.