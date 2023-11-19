EA FC 24: How to complete FC Pro Open Denis Genreau SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a breakdown of how EA FC 24 players can complete the new FC Pro Open Denis Genreau SBC.

EA Sports’ FC Pro Open promo in EA FC 24 continued on November 19 with a fresh Squad Building Challenge. One day after Renan Lodi was made available via an SBC, another Ligue 1 player was made available: Denis Genreau.

The Toulouse FC CM now has an 84 OVR card in FUT. And, this card is eligible for an upgrade should the pro tied to this card, Mark, do well in the FC Pro Open tournament.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at how to complete the FC Pro Open Denis Genreau SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There is just one team that needs to be completed in order to complete the FC Pro Open Denis Genreau SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the one segment:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Ligue 1 players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the FC Pro Open Denis Genreau in EA FC 24:

CB John Stones (85 OVR)

CM Stanislav Lobotka (84 OVR)

CB Adrian Rabiot (84 OVR)

GK Bella Bixby (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

CB Amanda Ilestedt (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

CDM Guido Rodriguez (83 OVR)

ST Callum Wilson (82 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 30,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the EA FC 24 Denis Genreau SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on November 27, 2023.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players | EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?

Article continues after ad