EA FC 24: How to complete Thunderstruck Thierry Correia SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s an overview of how EA FC 24 players can complete the Thunderstruck Thierry Correia SBC in Football Ultimate Team.

On November 30, EA Sports ended the month with yet another Black Friday Thunderstruck Squad Building Challenge.

This one features an 85 OVR Thunderstruck card of Valencia CF RB Thierry Correia, a card that should be in demand given its 92 Pace and five PlayStyles.

So, how can you add Thierry Correia in EA FC 24? Here’s a look at how to complete this Squad Building Challenge.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There is just one team that needs to be completed to complete the Thunderstruck Thierry Correia SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the one segment:

TOTW players: Min. 1

LaLiga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Thunderstruck Thierry Correia SBC in EA FC 24:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

TOTW ST Nikola Vasic (83 OVR)

CDM Guido Rodriguez (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (83 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Glodis Viggósdóttir (83 OVR)

LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR)

CB Katie Lind (82 OVR)

A tip for those who are having trouble finding a TOTW card: just target the cheapest 83 OVR on the market.

Team of the Week cards are expensive on the market right now, hence why the price is high despite the 83 OVR team requirement.

Article continues after ad

In total, expect to pay approximately 50,000-60,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the EA FC 24 Thierry Correia SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 14, 2023.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Article continues after ad

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players | EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?