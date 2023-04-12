Will EA SPORTS FC have real teams and players?

The replacement for EA’s FIFA series, EA SPORTS FC, has started sharing some details. Though, there are a few fans concerned that there wouldn’t be real players and teams. Here’s what we know.

Once FIFA 23’s cycle comes to an end in a few months, EA SPORTS’ iconic football franchise will be undergoing its biggest change since starting back in 1993 with FIFA ‘94.

Due to FIFA – the actual footballing governing body – reportedly upping their asking price for the naming rights, EA is dropping the branding. If you’ve been living under a rock and missed it, next year’s game will be under the EA SPORTS FC umbrella rather than being called FIFA 24.

This has, naturally, sparked some concerns that EA could go down a Pro Evolution Soccer-type path and lose some licenses. Though, this is not the case. In fact, they’ve added a few new licenses that they didn’t previously have in FIFA 23.

That means that, yes, EA SPORTS FC will have real players, teams, leagues, stadiums, and everything else you can think of.

EA has confirmed that they’ve got more than 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums, and 30 leagues coming in the new game. So, you don’t have to worry about seeing Manchester Blue and North London – Man City and Arsenal – competing in a title race on career mode.

“Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs, and athletes will be there,” EA’s own statement on the new game says.

A number of clubs and leagues have already adopted the new EA SPORTS FC branding too, really hammering home the commitment. Nothing much is going to change from the virtual footballing experience that you’ve come to know and love.

While this is one thing confirmed by EA, there are a number of leaks still doing the rounds that are, as of yet, unconfirmed.

One of those is the fact that there may be a Women’s Ultimate Team mode next year for the first time ever. Though, we’ll have to wait and see.