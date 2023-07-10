Is EA Sports FC 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Wondering whether EA Sports FC 24 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass? Well, our handy hub has the answer to that question.

With the eagerly anticipated release of EA Sports FC 24 on the horizon, many football fans will be eager to kick off the new season with their favorite teams. Although the rumored September 2023 release may seem a while away, fans are already questioning whether EA Sports FC 24 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

After all, being able to play through the game’s career mode and take part in multiplayer matches without having to purchase a copy is a great way to save money. So, we are here to tackle this question and provide all the details we currently have on whether EA Sports FC 24 will be making its way to Microsoft’s subscription service.

Will EA Sports FC 24 be on Xbox Game Pass?

EA Sports EA Sports FC 24 will soon released on Xbox.

There is no official announcement yet regarding whether EA Sports FC 24 will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, it’s important to note that past EA games have been made available to those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, which gives players access to EA Play and its vast catalog of games.

Previous editions of the FIFA franchise and other EA Sports releases have also eventually arrived on Xbox Game Pass. So, while the game may not be free to play, it’s likely the title will receive a ten-hour free trial through EA Play and be playable through Microsoft’s subscription service.

Of course, this is just speculation and we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear official information from the developers. In the meantime, be sure to check out our FIFA page for all the latest news and guides.