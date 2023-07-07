Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players: Top 10 player ratings predictions

England’s domestic football league is home to some of the most talented footballers in the world. Here are our predictions for the best Premier League players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Arsenal gave Manchester City a run for its money but ultimately fell short to Pep Guardiola and company. Man City became the first English club since Manchester United in 1998/99 to win the treble, securing glory in the league, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Unsurprisingly, our top ten list includes plenty of Manchester City players but several other superstars also deserve recognition.

With so many talented players to choose from this past season, it was tough to narrow a list down to 10, yet we did our best to predict the best Premier League players in EA SPORTS FC 24.

EA SPORTS FC top 10 Premier League player ratings predictions

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 92 +1 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 +3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 90 – Harry Kane Tottenham ST 90 +1 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 89 +1 Casemiro Manchester United CDM 89 – Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB 89 -1 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CAM 88 – Heung Min Son Tottenham LM 88 -1 Martin Odegaard Arsenal CAM 88 +4

We believe Martin Odegaard did more than enough to warrant an 88 overall rating. Odegaard found the back of the net 15 times and added seven helpers. The Danish midfielder played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s title challenge and established himself as one of the most talented Premier League players.

Two other players had no issues bagging goals last season. Erling Haaland put a stamp on his debut season with Manchester City by scoring 36 league goals and 12 Champions League goals. And while Tottenham had a lackluster season, that didn’t stop Harry Kane from finishing with 30 goals on the year.

There weren’t many substantial downgrades in our top 10 list, but we do believe Virgil Van Dijk and Heung Min Son lost a step last season. Both players are more than capable of returning to their world-beating form this upcoming year.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best Premier League players in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.