EA FC 24 FC Pro Live promo leaked: How it works and more

EA SPORTS FC is set to launch a new Ultimate Team promo called FC Pro Live, and it should bring about some solid player upgrades. Here’s what we know about it.

The EA SPORTS FC cycle is in full swing now, as it’s been two months since the FIFA branding was dropped by EA SPORTS and the new game was released.

Things haven’t changed too much with regards to Ultimate Team. Some of the classic promos of yesteryear have made a return, including the likes of Centurions, Road to the Knockouts, Team of the Week, and others. There have also been new ones we’ve never seen before like Mad Ready.

Now, it appears, EA SPORTS are preparing to release another new promo that we’ve not seen before called FC Pro Live, and it looks to be related to EA SPORTS FC esports. Here’s everything we know.

As of writing, we don’t have an official release date for the FC Pro Live promo, however, given it’s been leaked now, we would expect it to start this upcoming Friday, which would be November 17.

EA SPORTS have, in recent weeks, started announcing their promo calendar for the upcoming week to get ahead of the leaks, but that hasn’t happened just yet. Once they do that, we’ll know more about the release of FC Pro Live.

EA FC 24 FC Pro Live promo: How will it work?

In terms of how the promo will work, it appears as if it’ll be linked to pro play. However, it won’t just be drops and rewards for tuning into a Twitch or YouTube stream.

According to Saf_GG and DonkTrading, who have been some of the key leakers on the promo, pro players will be able to associate themselves with a card in-game. The expectation then is that as the pro progresses through FC Pro play – leading up to the world championships in June – their selected player will receive live upgrades in-game.

Just like RTTK, these cards will be in packs, squad building challenges, and have objectives tied to them.

How long is EA FC 24’s esports season?

As noted, the promo is very likely going to be tied to the EA SPORTS FC pro scene. The FC Pro Open is currently underway and runs until February, giving players the chance to qualify for league play.

The league side of things will then run from February until May, with the world finals concluding the season in June. It’s likely that this promo will run at least through the league season.

Once we know more, we’ll update this article. So, be sure to check back over the coming weeks.