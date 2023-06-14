Best wingers in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Predicting ratings for football’s best wingers proved to be a difficult task. We did our best to make a top 10 list comprised of generational talents and some of the biggest names in EA SPORTS FC.

We all have that one friend that passes it to their winger and tries to run down the entire field in EA SPORTS FC. This strategy usually doesn’t work, but nothing is impossible if you are lucky enough to have one of the best outside threats in the game.

Article continues after ad

Wingers have the ability to turn a game on its head and alter a result with just one kick or a well-timed run. It was a daunting task trying to compare football’s most electrifying players as goals and assists never do enough justice.

But after thoroughly reviewing all of the stats and looking back on last season’s top performers, here are our expected best wingers in EA SPORTS FC 24.

EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings: Best Wingers predictions

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 90 – Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 89 +3 Neymar Jr. PSG LW 89 – Lionel Messi Inter Miami RW 89 -2 Rafael Leao AC Milan LW 88 +4 Heung Min Son Tottenham LM 88 -1 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LM 87 +1 Phil Foden Man City LW 86 +1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal RM 86 +4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli RW 85 +11

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia immediately jumps off the page, as we believe he will receive an 11-point rating increase. You may think it’s absurd, but the Georgian winger established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe, tallying 12 goals and 10 assists with Napoli this season.

Article continues after ad

We also decided to give Bukayo Saka and Rafael Leao four-point increases for their breakout seasons. Saka danced through Premier League defenses, finishing the season with 14 goals and 11 assists. Rafael Leao terrorized his fair share of defenders, finding the back of the net 15 times for AC Milan, and added eight helpers to round out a phenomenal season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lionel Messi made a shocking move to Inter Miami this summer after spending two seasons with PSG. Despite not always finding his footing in Paris, the Argentinan superstar flourished in 2023, finishing with 16 goals and 16 assists to his name.

Article continues after ad

We would also be remiss not to mention his heroics for Argentina in its historic World Cup Victory. However, EA has never been too kind to aging players, and we expect a slight downgrade.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.