EA FC 24: How to complete Flashback Saint-Maximin SBC – Solution & cost
EA came bearing gifts for this year’s Black Friday event, including a fan-favorite player SBC. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Allan Saint-Maximin SBC and adding the speedy Frenchman to your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The Thunderstruck promo highlights a jam-packed day of content in EA FC 24. If Flash SBCs and packs weren’t enough, players also had to make tough decisions, as Kenny Daglish and Frenkie De Jong SBCs are waiting to be completed. There is also a Ruben Loftus-Cheek Objectives challenge, handing out a top-tier CM for free.
However, in the spirit of Black Friday, everything comes off the shelf fast. And in the case of Allan Saint-Maximin, players only have one day to add the dynamic winger to their starting 11.
So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about rewinding the clock to a time when it was easy to blow by fullbacks on the wing.
SBC Requirements
Only two teams need to be completed to complete the Flashback Allan Saint-Maximin SBC in EA FC 24.
Here’s a look at all the requirements for both.
France
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Number of players in the squad: 11
84-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Number of players in the squad: 11
How to complete SBC
Here are solutions for the Saint-Maximin SBC:
France
- Dallmann (84 OVR)
- Schick (83 OVR)
- Pawollek (82 OVR)
- Kolo Muani (84 OVR)
- Haller (83 OVR)
- En-Nesyri (82 OVR)
- Sembrandt (82 OVR)
- Gotze (82 OVR)
- Christensen (83 OVR)
- Rodriguez (82 OVR)
- Jakobsson (82 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- Llorente (84 OVR)
- Smalling (84 OVR)
- Kolo Muani (84 OVR)
- Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)
- Majri (84 OVR)
- Dallmann (84 OVR)
- Schick (83 OVR)
- Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- Haller (83 OVR)
- Orban (83 OVR)
- En-Nesyri (82 OVR)
In total, expect to pay approximately 52,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Flashback Saint-Maximin SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.
This SBC will expire on November 25, 2023.
