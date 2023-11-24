EA FC 24: How to complete Flashback Saint-Maximin SBC – Solution & cost

EA came bearing gifts for this year’s Black Friday event, including a fan-favorite player SBC. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Allan Saint-Maximin SBC and adding the speedy Frenchman to your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Thunderstruck promo highlights a jam-packed day of content in EA FC 24. If Flash SBCs and packs weren’t enough, players also had to make tough decisions, as Kenny Daglish and Frenkie De Jong SBCs are waiting to be completed. There is also a Ruben Loftus-Cheek Objectives challenge, handing out a top-tier CM for free.

Article continues after ad

However, in the spirit of Black Friday, everything comes off the shelf fast. And in the case of Allan Saint-Maximin, players only have one day to add the dynamic winger to their starting 11.

Article continues after ad

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about rewinding the clock to a time when it was easy to blow by fullbacks on the wing.

SBC Requirements

Only two teams need to be completed to complete the Flashback Allan Saint-Maximin SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the requirements for both.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Saint-Maximin SBC:

France

Dallmann (84 OVR)

Schick (83 OVR)

Pawollek (82 OVR)

Kolo Muani (84 OVR)

Haller (83 OVR)

En-Nesyri (82 OVR)

Sembrandt (82 OVR)

Gotze (82 OVR)

Christensen (83 OVR)

Rodriguez (82 OVR)

Jakobsson (82 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

Llorente (84 OVR)

Smalling (84 OVR)

Kolo Muani (84 OVR)

Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

Majri (84 OVR)

Dallmann (84 OVR)

Schick (83 OVR)

Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

Haller (83 OVR)

Orban (83 OVR)

En-Nesyri (82 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 52,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Flashback Saint-Maximin SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 25, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

Article continues after ad

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?