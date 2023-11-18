EA FC 24: How to complete FC Pro Open Renan Lodi SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a look at how to complete the FC Pro Open Renan Lodi SBC in EA FC 24.

The EA FC 24 FC Pro Open promo continued on November 18 with the release of a fresh Squad Building Challenge.

FUT players can use Gold players obtained through the Diogo Jota Objectives towards the Renan Lodi SBC, which features an 85 OVR player item of the Brazilian defender. This card has solid defensive stats, but the draw here is the 89 PAC stat.

Here’s a look at the requirements for the Renan Lodi SBC, plus a cheap solution for this challenge.

SBC Requirements

There is just one team that needs to be completed in order to complete the FC Pro Open Renan Lodi SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the one segment:

TOTW players: Min. 1

Ligue 1 players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the FC Pro Open Renan Lodi in EA FC 24:

GK Mike Maignan (87 OVR)

TOTW Lynn Williams (86 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (85 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (85 OVR)

GK Bella Bixby (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

CDM Rube Neves (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 80,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the EA FC 24 Renan Lodi SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 27, 2023.

