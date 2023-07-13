How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24: Ultimate Team rewards explained

A closer look at Founders in EA FC 24, and what these players will received in Football Ultimate Team.

EA Sports officially kicked off the era of EA Sports FC when it unveiled EA FC 24 on July 13. The announcement came with several new additions to the franchise, including HyperMotion V and PlayStyles.

EA also confirmed that FC 24 players that a select group of players will be eligible to become FC Founders.

But what are Founders, and how can players become one? Here’s a breakdown of what Founders are in FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

How to become an EA Sports FC 24 Founder

On July 13, EA Sports announced that players who play EA FC 24 before November 1, 2023 will become an FC Founder. This will mark the only time that football fans will have the opportunity to acquire this status in what EA called “the start of a new era for The World’s Game.”

Individuals that achieve this “one-time chance” will receive the opportunity to unlock special rewards for FC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What rewards come with Founders status?

Per the publisher, those that unlock Founders Status will unlock several benefits. Two of those benefits are an exclusive Founder badge for Football Ultimate Team, as well as a kit that will represent players’ status as Founders.

Article continues after ad

EA added that Founders will also be eligible for “a bunch of great Founders-only benefits throughout EA SPORTS FC 24 and beyond.” As of this writing, those benefits are unclear.

EA Sports FC 24 will be released on September 29, with early access set to open up on September 22. Make sure to check out more of our EA Sports FC coverage.

How to pre-order EA FC 24 | Is EA FC 24 crossplay? | All EA FC 24 licenses, leagues & stadiums confirmed | Best EA FC 24 formations and custom tactics | Will EA FC 24 have Pro Clubs?