Will EA SPORTS FC be free to play?

EA Sports FC is the upcoming football sim from the likes of Electronic Arts but is the title going to be free to play? Let’s dive more into that.

EA and FIFA are coming to an end of terms as the two giants will go their separate ways this year onwards. While EA has cemented its foot with the announcement of EA Sports FC, FIFA is rumored to be continuing the ongoing franchise alongside EA.

With the introduction of this new game, many players might wonder if it’s going to be free to play or not. To answer that, our guide has all the info you need to know.

Is EA SPORTS FC going to be free to play?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed news on whether EA will follow the free-to-play route with EA Sports FC or not.

EA Sports FC will feature a ton of fully licensed and real leagues, clubs, players, and teams in the game. Several clubs and leagues are also featuring the new EA SPORTS FC branding. The game will also have all the game modes that FIFA players are familiar with – like Career Mode, Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team, and VOLTA.

Historically, EA’s other successful sports franchises like Madden, NHL, and PGA Tour have never been free to play as well. So, it won’t be a surprise if the upcoming football sim doesn’t turn out to be a free-to-play title, just like all the FIFA games.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about EA Sports FC’s free-to-play status. While you wait for the game to arrive, have a look at some of our FIFA 23 guides:

