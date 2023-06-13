Best strikers in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Every good football team needs a player capable of putting the ball in the back of the net. Whether you want strength, pace, or pure shooting skill to accomplish that goal, here is a list of who we expect to be the best strikers in EA Sports FC.

In any EASFC game mode, an elite striker can elevate your squad to another level. There is nothing more frustrating than building up a lethal attack just for your striker to squander an easy chance. To alleviate any headaches, we compiled a list of strikers to keep an eye on.

After some time studying stats and overalls, here are the top picks for the best strikers in EA Sports FC.

EA SPORTS Imagine what Erling Haaland will be capable of if your passes are always onside.

EA Sports FC 24 top 10 predictions

EA Sports stays rather consistent in its rating system for players, usually giving players a yearly increase of one or two rating points. However, ratings tend to be rather harsh on aging players, as pace and overall stats have seen major downgrades.

For example, Christiano Ronaldo went from 87 pace in FIFA 22 to 81 pace in the next title. And the inverse applies to young players that have breakout seasons, as Patrick Schick went from 79 overall to 85 in FIFA 23 after an impressive season with Bayer Leverkusen.

This year will be no different. Young superstars Victor Oshimen, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe made goal-scoring look easy in their respective leagues. While on the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema have entered the latter half of their careers.

With that in mind, here are our predictions for the top 10 EA Sports FC strikers.

Player Name Club OVR Upgrade/Downgrade Kylian Mbappe PSG 92 +1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 91 +3 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona 90 -1 Harry Kane Tottenham 89 – Karim Benzema Al-Ittihad 88 -3 Victor Osimhen Napoli 88 +5 Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassar FC 87 -3 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 86 – Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 86 +3 Patrik Schick Bayer Leverkusen 85 –

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best strikers in EA Sports FC. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.