Best strikers in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions
Every good football team needs a player capable of putting the ball in the back of the net. Whether you want strength, pace, or pure shooting skill to accomplish that goal, here is a list of who we expect to be the best strikers in EA Sports FC.
In any EASFC game mode, an elite striker can elevate your squad to another level. There is nothing more frustrating than building up a lethal attack just for your striker to squander an easy chance. To alleviate any headaches, we compiled a list of strikers to keep an eye on.
After some time studying stats and overalls, here are the top picks for the best strikers in EA Sports FC.
EA Sports FC 24 top 10 predictions
EA Sports stays rather consistent in its rating system for players, usually giving players a yearly increase of one or two rating points. However, ratings tend to be rather harsh on aging players, as pace and overall stats have seen major downgrades.
For example, Christiano Ronaldo went from 87 pace in FIFA 22 to 81 pace in the next title. And the inverse applies to young players that have breakout seasons, as Patrick Schick went from 79 overall to 85 in FIFA 23 after an impressive season with Bayer Leverkusen.
This year will be no different. Young superstars Victor Oshimen, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe made goal-scoring look easy in their respective leagues. While on the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema have entered the latter half of their careers.
With that in mind, here are our predictions for the top 10 EA Sports FC strikers.
|Player Name
|Club
|OVR
|Upgrade/Downgrade
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|92
|+1
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|91
|+3
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|90
|-1
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|89
|–
|Karim Benzema
|Al-Ittihad
|88
|-3
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|88
|+5
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al-Nassar FC
|87
|-3
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|86
|–
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|86
|+3
|Patrik Schick
|Bayer Leverkusen
|85
|–
So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best strikers in EA Sports FC. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.