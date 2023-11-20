EA FC 24 players celebrate red players returning, but it’s not what they think

EA FC 24 announced the long-awaited return of red players in Ultimate Team, but it comes with a catch.

FC Pro Live is the latest EA FC 24 promo and features cards in packs, SBC, and through completing objectives. As an added twist, some of the event’s cards correspond to pro players.

For example, the Denis Genreau SBC is tied to Mark 11. Genreau can earn five upgrades, depending on how Mark 11 performs during the EA FC 24 esports season. But that isn’t the only exciting aspect of the FCP Pro Live promo.

Buried in the announcement blog post, EA sent community members into a frenzy by announcing the return of red play picks. However, players shouldn’t get too carried away before reading the fine print.

Red players coming back to EA FC 24

EA announced: “A new Champions Pro Objective during FC Pro Live will allow you to unlock Evolutions consumables to transform players in your club into red players, updating their item shell to that memorable color from Weekend Leagues past.”

Reliable EA FC 24 news source Donk reported: “Red Picks will return as FUT Champions rewards later in the FC 24 year.”

It’s important to take every leak with a pinch of salt until an official confirmation surfaces. Fans had mixed reactions to both potential announcements.

One player responded: “Champs rewards are so bad at least you would get a red pick after all that sweat and struggle, but this year, playing champs is kinda pointless.”

A second user argued on the other side of the aisle: “The only people who want them back are those who finished silver 1 and got lucky. I hated getting sh*t red picks every week. The current system is better.”

Community members can’t agree on if red players belong in Weekend League or Evolutions. A third commenter claimed: “My EVOs falling behind even in Squad Battles and they waste spots with this crap?”

What red players will look like remains to be seen. In the meantime, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.