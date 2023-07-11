Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? Leaks & everything we know

Wondering whether EA Sports FC will have crossplay? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about this eagerly anticipated feature.

EA Sports FC is the next game that footy fans have their eyes on, and many FIFA players will be wondering whether the game will support crossplay. After all, being able to play online matches against your friends and take on random players across different consoles is incredibly fun.

While details on the upcoming game have been rather scarce, there have been a number of leaks and rumors that have given fans some early details. So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about EA Sports FC’s crossplay functionality.

Article continues after ad

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay?

The developers have yet to announce whether EA Sports FC will have crossplay. However, it’s speculated that EA Sports FC will both incorporate crossplay and even improve upon the existing crossplay capabilities seen in FIFA 23.

The change should still see last-gen platforms share a separate market, but PC players could join current-gen players on a shared Transfer Market in EA Sports FC.

In fact, reputable leaker, FutSheriff, revealed that EA Sports FC will feature a crossplay Ultimate Team Transfer Market, that will enable PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to link up. Meanwhile, another major EA Sports FC rumor suggests that Clubs could also finally receive crossplay functionality.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports FIFA 23 famously featured limited crossplay functionality.

It’s important to note, that FIFA 23 allows for crossplay within the same platform generation across many game modes. For example, the Ultimate Team mode offers online matchmaking that supports crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One players on older consoles, in addition to players on newer consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and also PC users.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With crossplay being such an important aspect in recent game releases, we expect that this feature will be maintained in the Ultimate Team mode of EA Sports FC. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as EA reveals official information, so be sure to check back regularly for updates.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about EA Sports FC have crossplay. Make sure you check out our EA Sports FC page for all the latest news and updates.

FIFA 23 ICONS | FIFA 23 FUT Heroes | FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | FIFA 23 TOTW squads: Team of the Week explained | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team | Best Goalkeepers for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team