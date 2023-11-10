How to claim free EA FC 24 YouTube & Twitch drops (November 2023)

This is an overview of how EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team players can get rewards in participating streams on Twitch or YouTube.

Thanks to EA Sports, those who play Football Ultimate Team have the opportunity to receive packs and other rewards just by watching particular streams, like the FC Open.

But, how exactly can players claim drops?

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can claim FUT rewards from Twitch or YouTube.

EA SPORTS

How to connect EA FC 24 account to YouTube & Twitch

Given that YouTube and Twitch are two different platforms, EA FC 24 players should be aware of two distinct linking methods. Here’s how EA FC 24 players can link an account to either YouTube or Twitch:

Twitch

Link your Twitch and EA accounts at https://ea.com/twitchlinking. Watch 15, 60, or 90 minutes of eligible events to earn the associated reward Claim the reward on Twitch. Receive your in-game rewards, through completion of the in-game objective, within 24 hours after claiming the reward on Twitch.

Much like with Madden, one must go into the Twitch account and find ‘Drop Inventory’ to claim any drops.

YouTube

Go to the Connected Apps page on YouTube Settings. Link your EA Account by clicking Connect next to Electronic Arts. You’ll be asked if you want to allow Electronic Arts to Connect accounts and watch approved events and videos for a chance to win in-game rewards. Click Connect. Confirm your EA Account. Click Continue. If you have Login Verification turned on, you’ll be asked to verify your identity. Click Link Accounts. Click Return to YouTube. Watch an eligible event to earn the associated reward. Receive your in-game rewards, through completion of the in-game objective, within 24 hours after claiming the reward on YouTube. See EA support for more information.

Unlike Twitch, one does not have to manually claim drops.

FC Pro Drops Rewards

With the FC Pro Open Qualifier on the horizon, the EA FC 24 team is giving players an opportunity to claim some free rewards in November.

For FC Pro Live Season 1, here are the requirements for completing the Objectives:

Watch the FC Pro Open 24 Global Qualifier on November 11 or 12 for at least 15 minutes (the reward is 400 XP)

(the reward is 400 XP) Watch the FC Pro Open 24 Global Qualifier on November 11 or 12 for at least 60 minutes (the reward is Prime Gold Players Pack)

(the reward is Prime Gold Players Pack) Win four matches using the FC Pro Kit in Rivals or Champions (reward is Premium Gold Pack)

The group reward is a Rare Players Pack. Also, the Pro Club Kit can be obtained by playing four games in any FUT game mode and claiming the ‘FC Pro in Style’ Objective in Welcome to the FC Pro Club.

