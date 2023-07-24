How to unlock Sigil Crafting in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has a Sigil Crafting feature that must first be unlocked to reap the system’s full benefits. Players will definitely need to be able to whip up Nightmare Sigils, so here’s an in-depth guide on how to do so in Blizzard’s RPG.

The ability to craft Nightmare Sigils is not something you need to be concerned with in the earlier stages of your Diablo 4 journey. However, as you increase your player level, advance through the game’s spiraling narrative, and eventually reach the endgame, you absolutely will.

There will likely come the point where you’ll want to obtain Diablo 4’s Uber Unique items and show them off in the game’s hardest dungeons – the Nightmare Dungeons. But before any of this, you have to know how to craft sigils in Diablo 4, and our guide will show you exactly what you need to do.

How to craft sigils in Diablo 4

To craft Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4, users need to obtain the specific Priority Quest that, once completed, will give players the ability to craft Sigils at will.

To break this down and make this process easy to follow, check out our detailed walkthrough:

First, above all else, you must reach Level 53 with your character. Unlock World Tier 3, and acquire a Nightmare Sigil from ticking off Whispering Tree Bounties, or simply slaying enemies. After this, you’ll now have to successfully complete a Nightmare Dungeon in World Tier 3. Once you’ve done this, you’ll obtain a Priority Quest and will need to “Speak with Demyan.” He will assist you in creating your first Nightmare Sigil, and the ability should now be unlocked!

What do Sigils do in Diablo 4?

Quite simply, Nightmare Sigils allow players to access Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4.

You need to have the applicable Nightmare Sigil for the Nightmare Dungeon that you want to do. Once you have it, approach the Dungeon’s door and use the button signified by the prompt to open the Dungeon – and you can now enter to face its challenge.

